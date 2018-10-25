UFC Fight Night 138: Early Preliminary Card Preview

UFC Fight Night 138: Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

UFC Fight Night 138 is not a card which anyone should be taking lightly. Despite coming only a week before the UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place, the card remains as one with a lot of potential brilliance.

With the likes of Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir facing each other in the main event of the night, there is a chance for a long drawn out slug fest. While Oezdemir was definitely completely out of his league when he faced Daniel Cormier, at the same time, the fighter is not one to be scoffed at. Anthony Smith better watch out, or he may find himself floored by the other fighter.

Meanwhile, in the co-headliner of the night, Artem Lobov is set to face Michael Johnson, after Zubaira Tukhugov was pulled from the fight due to the incident following the main event of UFC 229, where chaos descended inside and outside the Octagon, leaving everyone scrambling for cover.

However, while the main event is definitely worthy of praise, the Early Preliminary Card from the night is nothing to sniff at either. In this article, we will take a look at the three fights from the Early Preliminary Card.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#1 Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson v Teixeira

Stevie Ray is a veteran of the UFC by now, having started with a record of 5-1 in the company. Now with an incredible record of 21-8, he has his efforts cut out for him in the shape of what's in store for him in this fight.

Jessin Ayari is no slouch when it comes to his run in MMA. While he has won one and lost one of his fights since debuting in the UFC, he will look to pick up another win against Ray, who comes into this fight after a loss against Kajan Johnson in March.

