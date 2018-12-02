UFC Fight Night 142 Results: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Suman Mokhtarian - A controversial stoppage win for the Nigerian

Sodiq Yusuff preying on Suman Mokhtarian during their fight at UFC Fight Night 142!

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 142 was witness to a controversial stoppage in a featherweight division bout between the debutants in Sodiq Yusuff and Suman Mokhtarian. Just two minutes and fourteen seconds into the very first round, referee Greg Kleynjans called a stop to the contest, subsequently having Sodiq Yusuff being pronounced as the winner of the bout. During the post-fight interview, Sodiq dedicated his UFC debut win to his older brother, who passed away last week.

In case you didn't know..

Sodiq 'Super' Yusuff currently competes in the featherweight division for the UFC. Coming from the Americas, by way of Nigeria, he holds a professional mixed martial arts record of seven wins and just one loss. Sodiq has also previously fought for MMA promotion companies such as Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC), Victory Fighting Championship (VFC). Brave Combat Federation, and Titan Fight Club. Coming into this fight against Suman Mokhtarian, Sodiq secured victories over the likes of Dylan Tuke and Mike Davis.

Suman Mokhtarian is an Australian mixed martial artist who also walked out at UFC 142, making his debut. He competes in the featherweight class for the UFC and boasted an undefeated record coming into this fight against Sodiq. Mokhtarian seems to be a well-rounded fighter, with five of his last wins consisting of submissions, a technical knockout, and a single unanimous decision win.

The heart of the matter

The fight commenced in blistering fashion, as both fighters showed no hesitation in engaging with each other, very early on. Mokhtarian managed to pin Sodiq against the cage moments into the fight, but an almost instant reversal forced the former onto the back foot. While having Mokhtarian against the cage, Sodiq kept busy by landing outside and inside knees consistently to secure valuable points for the total number of strikes.

About a minute and a half into the first round, Sodiq laid the pressure on Mokhtarian by managing to connect with ferocious combinations. The combination strikes seemed to make Mokhtarian a little unsettled, leaving him with no option for a counter-attack. After two minutes into the first round, a barrage of body shots and punches through the guard forced referee in charge, Greg Kleynjans, to call for a controversial stoppage. Mokhtarian showed an immediate reaction of disbelief after the fight was stopped, but the night belonged to 'Super' Sodiq.

"I lost my big brother last week. This was for him."@Super_Sodiq dedicated his performance tonight to his late brother. #UFCAdelaide pic.twitter.com/0m77sOWUET — UFC (@ufc) December 2, 2018

What's next?

An emotionally charged Sodiq Yusuff, as a result of his older brother's recent passing, has made the most of this UFC debut opportunity. With his big build and natural athleticism, he may pose as a serious threat for his fellow featherweight contenders.

Who would you like to see Sodiq 'Super' Yusuff fight next? Leave your thoughts, opinions, and predictions in the comments section below!