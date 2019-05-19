UFC Fight Night 152 Results: UFC Debutant destroys favourite, new Hall of Famer announced

The latest event in Rochester had its moments.

UFC Fight Night 152 was live from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York and the card featured many high stakes bouts

Two debutants took centre stage in two separate fights. One came out victorious, the other lost despite showed great heart. Kevin Lee took on former Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event.

Three main card fights ended in finishes while others were technical wars. Rashad Evans was announced as the latest inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame on a night that was certainly not short on action.

Rashad Evans is your new 2019 hall of fame inductee.



Evans won ‘TUF’ season 2 at heavyweight.



He KO’d Forrest Griffin to become the UFC LHW champion.



He is now a mentor and a coach to many aspiring fighters.



Thank you Rashad 👊 #UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/HxEiVEIEWf — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) May 19, 2019

Here are the results and highlights of UFC Fight Night 152:

UFC Fight Night Results 152 - Prelims

Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

Desmond Green def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Michel Pereira def. Danny Roberts via KO (flying knee and punch) (Round 1, 1:47)

Mike Trizano def. Grant Dawson via submission (rear naked choke) (Round 2, 2:227)

Ed Herman def. Patrick Cummins by TKO (knee and punches) (Round One, 3:39)

Zak Cummings def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) (Round 3, 4:01)

Julio Arce def. Julian Erosa via KO (head kick) (Round 3, 1:49)

UFC Fight Night 152 Results - Main Card

#1. Austin Hubbard (10-2-0) vs. Davi Ramos (9-2-0) (Lightweight)

Ramos vs. Hubbard.

Round 1: Both men began with the customary glove touch. They tried to find their range in the early goings as Hubbard feinted and moved around a lot.

Ramos kept pushing forward. Both men seemed to have kicked each other in the cup. A double cup shot, now that was rare.

Ramos defended a high kick and connected with a 1-2. Hubbard moved in with a front kick. Ramos stayed still and looked for an opening with a big shot. He extended his arm for a straight right. Hubbard pressured forward with a good combination.

Snappy leg kick from Ramos. Hubbard connected with a front kick but he had to be careful of the takedown. Ramos landed a good combination, however, he got poked in the eye and the fight was momentarily stopped.

Hubbard ate a big combination and didn't even flinch. Ramos kept up the pressure with a few looping hooks. He followed it up with a takedown with 30 seconds to go. He got Hubbard's back and tried to lock in the RNC. Hubbard, though, got saved by the buzzer.

10-9 Ramos

Round 2: Ramos landed a two-piece combo to begin the round. Hubbard was asked to institute some forward pressure by his corner.

Hubbard clipped Ramos' left calf that took him off balance. Hubbard connected with a knee to Ramos' head. Ramos answered with a wild swing that connected.

Ramos attempted a takedown but Hubbard managed to stay on his feet, however, Ramos wrapped his hands around his back. Hubbard did a great job to wriggle his way out of a tricky position. Two minutes to go and Hubbard began to string together his combinations. Hubbard fired in the front leg kick, but he ate a big left hook. Hubbard's durable chin didn't let him down.

Hubbard couldn't avoid a takedown as Ramos took him down with one minute left on the clock.

10-9 Ramos

Round 3: Hubbard came out strong with a solid leg kick. He needed a big round as he was probably two rounds down on the scorecard.

Hubbard's corner called for some more action and told him he had nothing to lose. Hubbard kept cutting the distance bur Ramos stunned him with a big shot.

Romas smelt blood and unleashed a flurry of strikes that rattled Hubbard. Hubbard hung in there but got taken down with three minutes to go.

Ramos was on top and kept up the shoulder pressure, cutting off all the space Hubbard could have worked with for a potential standup opportunity.

The referee stood them up just as Ramos began with some nasty ground and pound. That was a bummer. One minute to go and Hubbard had to get a rabbit out of the hat.

He pushed forward. Hubbard avoided a spin kick and knocked down Ramos with a quick strike. Ramos invited him into his guard but Hubbard resisted. The fight came to a close just with Hubbard looking for a finish over an exhausted Ramos.

Result: Davi Ramos def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

While it was not a memorable debut for Austin Hubbard, he showed resiliency and the glimpses of the skill that makes for a top-level fighter. As for Ramos, this was the Brazilian's 4th straight victory, however, he wasn't too happy with his performance and promised to get better in his next outing.

