UFC Fight Night 161: Joanna vs Waterson - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

UFC Fight Night 161 is set to take place in Tampa, Florida. The event will be headlined by former Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. The two women will be headlining the event as they fight to cement their place in the Strawweight Division.

Whoever wins this fight might be getting a shot at the title next.

In the co-main event of the night, Cub Swanson will be taking on none other than Kron Gracie. Gracie is yet to suffer a loss in his professional MMA career, as he has a 5-0 win record at the moment. He won his UFC debut fight.

To find out when, where, and how to watch UFC on ESPN+ 19 aka UFC Fight Night 161, read on!

UFC Fight Night 161 Location, Date and Start Time

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, United States of America.

Date: 12th October 2019 (USA), 13th October 2019 (UK), 13th October (India)

Start time: Main card: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Preliminary Card: 5 PM (EST), 10 PM (UK Time), 2:30 AM (India)

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Fight Card:

Main Card:

Women's Strawweight fight: Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Michelle Waterson Featherweight fight: Cub Swanson vs Kron Gracie Welterweight fight: Niko Price vs James Vick Women's Strawweight fight: Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas Lightweight fight: Matt Frevola vs Luis Peña Middleweight fight: Eryk Anders vs Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight fight: Ryan Spann vs Devin Clark Lightweight fight: Thomas Gifford vs Mike Davis Welterweight fight: Max Griffin vs Alex Morono Flyweight fight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Tim Elliott Bantamweight fight: Marlon Vera vs Andre Ewell Welterweight fight: Miguel Baeza vs Hector Aldana Middleweight fight: Marvin Vettori vs Andrew Sanchez Women's Flyweight fight: JJ Aldrich vs Lauren Mueller

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 161 in the US and UK?

UFC Fight Night 161 will be available for watching live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the Preliminary Card.

UFC on ESPN+ 19 will also be available on BT Sport in the UK.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 161 in India?

UFC Fight Night 161 can be watched live and exclusively in India on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD at 5:30 AM.

