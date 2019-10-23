UFC Fight Night 162: Maia vs. Askren - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

UFC Fight Night is coming back to Singapore this weekend in what could be one of the bigger nights for the promotion.

The headlining fight already promises to be one of the highlights of the night with Demian Maia facing Ben Askren in what could be a make-or-break fight for the former ONE Championship veteran. Askren has a controversial win over Robbie Lawler and a 5-second loss to Jorge Masvidal to speak for him in the UFC. If he loses this fight to Maia, his UFC career may never recover to where it was before his first-ever loss.

Meanwhile, UFC Fight Night 162 will also see an important co-main event with Michael Johnson facing Stevie Ray. Originally, Greg Hardy was supposed to face Jarjis Danho on the card, but the fight was removed once Danho was pulled from the event. Instead, Hardy fought Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston.

An important Women's Strawweight fight will also be featured on the card with Randa Markos facing Ashley Yoder.

UFC Fight Night 162 location, date, and start time

Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia.

Date: 26th October 2019 (US), 26th October 2019 (UK), 26th October 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 8 AM (EST), 1 PM (UK Time), 5:30 PM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 5:30 AM (EST), 10:30 AM (UK Time), 3:00 AM (IST)

UFC Fight Night 162 Fight Card:

Main Card:

Welterweight fight: Demian Maia vs Ben Askren

Lightweight fight: Michael Johnson vs Stevie Ray

Lightweight fight: Frank Camacho vs Beneil Dariush

Heavyweight fight: Ciryl Gane vs Don’tale Mayes

Welterweight fight: Muslim Salikhov vs Laureano Staropoli

Preliminary Card:

Women's Strawweight fight: Randa Markos vs Ashley Yoder

Lightweight fight: Alex White vs Rafael Fiziev

Featherweight fight: Enrique Barzola vs Movsar Evloev

Heavyweight fight: Sergei Pavlovich vs Maurice Greene

Women's Strawweight fight: Loma Lookboonmee vs Aleksandra Albu

Heavyweight fight: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs Jeff Hughes

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 162 in the US and UK?

UFC Fight Night 162 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+. for both the main card and the preliminary card.

In the UK, UFC Fight Night 162 can be watched live on BT Sport.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 162 in India?

UFC Fight Night 162 can be watched live in India on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 5:30 PM.

