UFC Fight Night 164: Jan Blachowicz edges Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza in drab main-event

17 Nov 2019

Usually, a fight night main-event going the full distance is what the crowd wants to see; a dog fight between two high-profile fighters that sees them leaving it all inside the Octagon over five grueling rounds.

However, even though the headliner at UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo featuring Jan Blachowicz and hometown fighter Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza went the distance, it failed to please the fans as both fighters were jeered throughout the unimpressive bout. In fact, the most impressive moment of the fight was Souza's signature alligator-like entry inside the Octagon.

An underwhelming affair

Polish dynamite Jan Blachowicz had his hands raised via split decision after five rounds of what was at times a 'boring' fight with both fighters lacking the hunger to go for the kill. Blachowicz picked up his second win on the trot after tonight but he surely won't be claiming the 'performance of the night' bonus.

During the fight, Souza, who was making his debut at light heavyweight consistently pushed Blachowicz against the cage, failing to take him down or inflict any damage on his opponent. The Polish fighter did throw a fair amount of strikes when Souza was in range but he would narrowly miss out on the killer blow every time.

In the final round of the fight, Blachowicz went on the offense, catching Souza with an upper-cut that clearly rocked the Brazilian but he chose to wait for Souza to recover instead of laying the smack down on his opponent. The audience had lost interest in the fight by this time and were waiting for the sorry contest to finally come to an end.

Souza's first fight at light heavyweight didn't pan out like he had hoped and he seemed disappointed with the loss. The 39-year-old must now head back to the drawing board and start from scratch again.

