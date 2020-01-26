UFC Fight Night 166: Alex Perez gets sudden submission victory in Raleigh

When a fighter enters an Octagon, they are risking their life and their health. One of the major aims of almost every fighter is to make sure that they are able to finish the fight as soon as possible so that they do not take too much punishment.

At UFC Raleigh, Alex Perez was coming into the fight with quite a lot to lose. In his last 10 fights, Perez had lost only one. He had been beaten Joseph Benavidez, but before entering the Octagon with Jordan Espinosa, Perez had been able to put the loss behind him with a win early last year over Mark De La Rosa.

Now, fighting against Jordan Espinosa, his aim was clear as he wanted to finish the fighter early on.

That's exactly what happened. Perez took a finger in the eye early but that did not keep him out of proceedings for long as he was able to punch his way to a takedown. He dumped Espinosa and was looking to set up an arm triangle early on.

However, he had the wrong angle and was on the wrong side of the half-guard. It appeared that he would not be successful in his attempt, but Perez managed to shock the crowd. He was able to lock in a half arm triangle and what looked like a half von Flue choke to get the win via technical submission in the fight.

Now, Perez has slowly started to establish himself in the UFC, and with this win, he will be moving up the rankings soon.

