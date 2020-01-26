UFC Fight Night 166: Michael Chiesa dominates former UFC Lightweight Champion, calls out Colby Covington after winning

Michael Chiesa

In the co-main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night 166 event in Raleigh, Michael Chiesa and Rafael dos Anjos went head-to-head in a highly-awaited Welterweight clash for both men. As seen, the fight was based on ground and pound throughout all three rounds and by the end of round #3, Chiesa walked away with the win, thanks to his dominant win which consisted of a total of 6 takedowns throughout the bout.

Michael Chiesa's run in Welterweight so far

Having lost to Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis at UFC 226, Michael Chiesa decided to go one up and join the UFC Welterweight Division and for his first fight at 170, 'Maverick' faced and defeated veteran Carlos Condit at UFC 232.

Following up on his win over Condit, Chiesa defeated Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision at UFC 239 and also dedicated his win to the memory of Jess Roskelley before eventually shifting his focus towards Rafael dos Anjos.

Chiesa defeats RDA at UFC Raleigh

In another clinical wrestling performance from Michael Chiesa, 'Maverick' has now secured his third straight win in the UFC Welterweight Division, all thanks to his brilliant ground-and-pound techniques that eventually got the job done in almost a one-sided bout between himself and Rafael dos Anjos.

With this defeat, the former UFC Lightweight Champion is now 1-4 in his last five Octagon outings, whereas, Chiesa seems more focused than ever. So much so, in his post-Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Maverick' kept it prett simple and called out Colby Covington for a fight in July.