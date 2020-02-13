UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs Blachowicz - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, when and where to watch

Corey Anderson is returning to the Octagon after his surprising victory at UFC 244, to face Jan Blachowicz. In this last outing, he was able to stop the seemingly unstoppable Johnny Walker. Now, headlining UFC Fight Night 167, Anderson has a lot to prove as he has to show that his last win was not just a coincidence.

He will have his work cut out for him as he is facing Jan Blachowicz, who is coming off a big five-round decision win over Rolando Souza. This is the second time that these two UFC fighters are facing each other, as they fought each other once before, where Corey Anderson successfully defeated Jan Blachowicz.

With this and more action on the card, this is how you can see UFC Fight Night 167, no matter where you are!

UFC on ESPN+ 25: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, United States of America

Date: 15th February 2020 (US), 16th February 2020 (UK), 16th February 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 8:00 PM EST, 1:00 AM GMT, 6:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 5:00 PM EST, 10:00 PM GMT, 3:30 AM IST

UFC Fight Night 167: Fight Card

Main card

Light Heavyweight Fight: Corey Anderson vs Jan Błachowicz

Welterweight Fight: Diego Sanchez vs Michel Pereira

Women's Flyweight Fight: Montana De La Rosa vs Mara Romero Borella

Lightweight Fight: Brok Weaver vs Kazula Vargas

Flyweight Fight: Rogério Bontorin vs Ray Borg

Lightweight Fight: Lando Vannata vs Yancy Medeiros

Preliminary card

Welterweight Fight: Tim Means vs Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight Fight: John Dodson vs Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight Fight: Jim Miller vs Scott Holtzman

Light Heavyweight Fight: Devin Clark vs Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight Fight: Casey Kenney vs Merab Dvalishvili

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Macy Chiasson vs Shanna Young

Flyweight Fight: Mark De La Rosa vs Raulian Paiva

Where to watch UFC on ESPN+ 25 in the US and UK?

In the United States, UFC can be watched live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.

In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night 167 can be streamed live on BT Sport.

How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 167 in India?

UFC Fight Night 167 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 6:30 AM.