UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs Blachowicz - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, when and where to watch
Corey Anderson is returning to the Octagon after his surprising victory at UFC 244, to face Jan Blachowicz. In this last outing, he was able to stop the seemingly unstoppable Johnny Walker. Now, headlining UFC Fight Night 167, Anderson has a lot to prove as he has to show that his last win was not just a coincidence.
He will have his work cut out for him as he is facing Jan Blachowicz, who is coming off a big five-round decision win over Rolando Souza. This is the second time that these two UFC fighters are facing each other, as they fought each other once before, where Corey Anderson successfully defeated Jan Blachowicz.
With this and more action on the card, this is how you can see UFC Fight Night 167, no matter where you are!
UFC on ESPN+ 25: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, United States of America
Date: 15th February 2020 (US), 16th February 2020 (UK), 16th February 2020 (India)
Start Time: Main Card - 8:00 PM EST, 1:00 AM GMT, 6:30 AM IST
Preliminary Card - 5:00 PM EST, 10:00 PM GMT, 3:30 AM IST
UFC Fight Night 167: Fight Card
Main card
Light Heavyweight Fight: Corey Anderson vs Jan Błachowicz
Welterweight Fight: Diego Sanchez vs Michel Pereira
Women's Flyweight Fight: Montana De La Rosa vs Mara Romero Borella
Lightweight Fight: Brok Weaver vs Kazula Vargas
Flyweight Fight: Rogério Bontorin vs Ray Borg
Lightweight Fight: Lando Vannata vs Yancy Medeiros
Preliminary card
Welterweight Fight: Tim Means vs Daniel Rodriguez
Bantamweight Fight: John Dodson vs Nathaniel Wood
Lightweight Fight: Jim Miller vs Scott Holtzman
Light Heavyweight Fight: Devin Clark vs Dequan Townsend
Bantamweight Fight: Casey Kenney vs Merab Dvalishvili
Women's Bantamweight Fight: Macy Chiasson vs Shanna Young
Flyweight Fight: Mark De La Rosa vs Raulian Paiva
Where to watch UFC on ESPN+ 25 in the US and UK?
In the United States, UFC can be watched live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.
In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night 167 can be streamed live on BT Sport.
How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 167 in India?
UFC Fight Night 167 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 6:30 AM.
Published 13 Feb 2020, 10:33 IST