UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs Hooker - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US, UK, & India
Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will be stepping into the Octagon in New Zealand to face each other. Hooker won his last fight at UFC 243 against Al Iaquinta, and with the home crowd supporting him, he will be hoping to make an impact in the event.
Felder has two big wins over the last year, and he will be looking to add to that, with rumors of a Conor McGregor fight in the future.
UFC Fight Night 168: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.
Date: 22nd February 2020 (US), 23rd February 2020 (UK), 23rd February 2020 (India)
Start Time: Main Card - 7:00 PM EST, 12:00 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST
Preliminary Card - 4:00 PM EST, 9:00 PM GMT, 2:30 AM IST
UFC Fight Night 168: Fight Card
Main card
Lightweight Fight: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
Light-Heavyweight Fight: Jimmy Crute vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Women's Strawweight Fight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan
Heavyweight Fight: Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Lightweight Fight: Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev
Featherweight Fight: Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Preliminary card
Lightweight Fight: Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao
Welterweight Fight: Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek
Welterweight Fight: Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan
Flyweight Fight: Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
Women's Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill
Welterweight Fight: Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato
Women's Flyweight Fight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson
How to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in the US and UK?
In the United States, UFC Fight Night 168 can be watched live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.
Fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Fight Night 168 live on BT Sport 3.
How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in India?
In India, UFC Fight Night 168 can be watched live and exclusive on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD from 5:30 AM for the main card.
Published 20 Feb 2020, 11:33 IST