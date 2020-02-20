UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs Hooker - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US, UK, & India

U FC Fight Night 168

Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will be stepping into the Octagon in New Zealand to face each other. Hooker won his last fight at UFC 243 against Al Iaquinta, and with the home crowd supporting him, he will be hoping to make an impact in the event.

Felder has two big wins over the last year, and he will be looking to add to that, with rumors of a Conor McGregor fight in the future.

UFC Fight Night 168: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

Date: 22nd February 2020 (US), 23rd February 2020 (UK), 23rd February 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 7:00 PM EST, 12:00 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 4:00 PM EST, 9:00 PM GMT, 2:30 AM IST

UFC Fight Night 168: Fight Card

Main card

Lightweight Fight: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Jimmy Crute vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Women's Strawweight Fight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight Fight: Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Lightweight Fight: Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Featherweight Fight: Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary card

Lightweight Fight: Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

Welterweight Fight: Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight Fight: Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

Flyweight Fight: Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women's Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight Fight: Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women's Flyweight Fight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson

How to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in the US and UK?

In the United States, UFC Fight Night 168 can be watched live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Fight Night 168 live on BT Sport 3.

How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 168 can be watched live and exclusive on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD from 5:30 AM for the main card.