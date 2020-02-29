UFC Fight Night 169: Benavidez vs Figueiredo - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US, UK, & India

UFC Fight Night 169

UFC is headed to Norfolk for the UFC Fight Night 169 event. However, before the event can even take place, there has been controversy surrounding the event after the main event had to be changed up in the light of Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight.

Henry Cejudo vacated the UFC Flyweight Championship and a fight was finally taking place to replace him, with two deserving Flyweights, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez competing for the title at UFC Fight Night 169. Unfortunately, at the weigh-ins, Figueiredo was not able to make weight, missing the 125 lbs mark by 2.5 lbs. With that being the case, after some debate, it was decided that Benavidez would be fighting Figueiredo for the title, but the title would only be up for grabs for him.

According to reports, Figueiredo missed weight because of a medical condition, but whatever be the case, it has cost him one of the best opportunities of his life.

There's a lot more going on in this card as well, as the fans eagerly wait for it. Read on to know everything that you need to know to watch UFC Fight Night 169.

UFC Fight Night 169: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia, The United States of America.

Date: 29th February 2020 (US), 1st March 2020 (UK), 1st March 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 8:00 PM EST, 1:00 AM GMT, 6:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 5:00 PM EST, 10:00 PM GMT, 3:30 AM IST

UFC Fight Night 169: Fight Card

Main Card

Catchweight (127.5 lbs) Fight: Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo *

Women's Featherweight Fight: Felicia Spencer vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Light Heavyweight Fight: Ion Cutelaba vs Magomed Ankalaev

Women's Featherweight Fight: Megan Anderson vs Norma Dumont Viana

Catchweight (149.5 lbs) Fight: Grant Dawson vs Darrick Minner

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Fight: Gabriel Silva vs Kyler Phillips

Middleweight Fight: Brendan Allen vs Tom Breese

Heavyweight Fight: Marcin Tybura vs Sergey Spivak

Lightweight Fight: Luis Pena vs Steve Garcia

Featherweight Fight: Jordan Griffin vs T.J. Brown

Featherweight Fight: Aalon Cruz vs Spike Carlyle

Welterweight Fight: Ismail Naurdiev vs Sean Brady

Note: While the main event is a Catchweight fight, Joseph Benavidez will still be awarded the Flyweight Championship if he wins as he made weight.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 in the US and UK?

UFC Fight Night 169 will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States for both the main card and the preliminary card.

In the UK, UFC Fight Night 169 can be watched live on BT Sport 2.

How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 169 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 169 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD live at 6:30 AM.