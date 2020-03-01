UFC Fight Night 169 - Distraught Joseph Benavidez says he is "living a nightmare" post brutal KO loss against Joseph Benavidez

After what went down in the main event of UFC Fight Night Norfolk on Saturday night, one can't help but feel sorry for Joseph Benavidez. In what was his third shot at the UFC flyweight title, Benavidez faced off against Deiveson Figueiredo in a five-round bout inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Benavidez is a seasoned veteran of the fight game and has beaten top fighters in both the bantamweight and flyweight divisions, having amassed a total of 20 victories throughout his professional MMA career.

While the term 'choker' isn't really subtle, it is startling that Benavidez has now lost all three of his title fights in the UFC - a pair of fights against former champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson and now, getting brutally knocked out in the second round of his fight against Figueiredo.

Ahead of the fight, Benavidez mentioned that although he isn't obsessed with the prospect of having championship gold wrapped around his waist, he would love to become a champion - the only thing that has eluded him throughout his bright career. In the post-fight interview, Benavidez broke down. He said he feels like he's living some kind of a nightmare.

“I feel like this isn’t real right now, that I’m in some freakin’ nightmare. Everyone is going through ups and downs everywhere, this is mine, it’s on display. Lucky to be alive I guess, but I worked my ass off for that and it didn’t go great.”