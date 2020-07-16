UFC Fight Night 172 Results: New contender emerges in epic main event, Mike Perry called out by unexpected fighter

UFC's second event on Fight Island is officially in the books. Headlined by Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige, the Featherweight bout established a new contender in the 145-pound division. The main card featured five fights, all of which went to the judges' scorecards. Here's what went down at Fight Island!

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Mounir Lazzezz opened the UFC Fight Night main card

UFC Fight Night: Alhassan v Lazzez

Round 1: Abdul Razak Alhassan started strong against Mounir Lazzez, training out of Dubai. Within seconds, he hit Lazzez with a flurry of strikes and looked to be going for the finish, but Lazzez's delayed head movement did enough to evade him. He countered with body kicks and weathered the early storm to get the advantage. The remaining round was all Lazzez and he concluded the round with a takedown.

Round 2: The second round started with Lazzez on the front foot. He continued to put on a display and took him down, nearly getting choked out. His intelligent takedowns allowed him to control, although the second takedown saw him nearly submitted again. The referee didn't feel there was enough done on the ground and separated them right before the round ended.

Round 3: Alhassan pressed Lazzez against the fence early on and landed a great body shot. Alhassan got taken down again with his arms wrapped around, but it was a stalling tactic. The fight ended on the feet with Alhassan getting a few shots.

Result: Mounir Lazzez def.Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision. (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

After the fight, Lazzez called out the "idiot" Mike Perry.

Molly McCann vs Taila Santos

UFC Fight Night: McCann v Santos

Round 1: Molly McCann and Taila Santos started with an exchange and Santos seemed to have the power advantage. McCann had her pressed up against the fence and landed a nice jab. However, Santos revered it and landed a clean takedown. She had her on the ground as the round finished

Round 2: Knowing that she lost the first round, Molly McCann went right after Taia Santos. She avoided takedowns and pressed her up against the fence. Santos reversed the position and landed a hard knee. Santos landed another takedown and mounted her. She went for a submission but couldn't get it. The moment McCann got up, she was taken own again and mounted. Santos was prying for the submission but settled for strikes to end the round.

Round 3: Molly McCann went forward with a sense of urgency and landed a few shots, but Santos found a way to close the distance. The story was the same, with Santos dominating McCann till the final buzzer

Result: Taila Santos def. Molly McCann by unanimous decision (30-27)

