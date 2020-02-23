UFC Fight Night 168: Emphatic 88-second knockout

What a fight!

That was never meant to last very long. The third bout of UFC Fight Night Auckland saw Ben Sosoli take on Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a Heavyweight contest. The Brazilian returned after exactly one year and in his last fight, he lost to the Dutch veteran Stefan Struve.

It turned out to be a fast outing for him this time around as he took on Ben Sosoli. Sosoli started recklessly and despite having never been knocked out in his MMA career, he was vulnerable to the Brazilian's power.

The Kiwi learned the hard way not to leave his chin exposed - especially against someone with the power of de Lima. Either way, it was a quick affair and wrapped up in no time. After the fight, De Lima simply said "Dana White - this is my division!".

It'll be interesting to see what's next for De Lima. He has 16 wins but his record has been plagued with inconsistency for the last five years as he's always won a fight and then proceeded to lose the next one, with the cycle repeating five times now.

He'll likely ask for a ranked opponent and given that the Heavyweight division isn't the most stacked in the UFC - he may just get it.

HE'S GONE DOWN! 😱



🇧🇷 @Pezao011 ends it QUICK!



Action continues ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/CRqKNlDYuC — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2020