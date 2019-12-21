UFC Fight Night Busan: Volkan Oezdemir secures vital win over Aleksandar Rakic

In the final UFC event of the year, UFC Fight Night 165, Volkan 'No Time' Oezdemir picked up a much-needed second consecutive win inside the Octagon as he defeated fellow European contender Aleksandar Rakic via split decision in Busan.

Prior to tonight's win over Aleksandar Rakic, Volkan Oezdemir last stepped inside the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 14 when he faced Ilir Latifi in Uruguay and ended up defeating the latter via second-round knockout.

In the build-up to his win against Lafiti, Oezdemir suffered three back-to-back losses against the likes of Daniel Cormier, Anthony Smith, and finally lost to Dominick Reyes via controversial split decision, earlier this year.

Oezdemir defeats Rakic via split decision

Volkan Oezdemir was certainly oozing with confidence following his last win inside the Octagon against Ilir Lafiti and tonight in Busan, 'No Time' extended his winning streak by finishing off undefeated Light Heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic.

Both Oezdemir and Rakic had several back-and-forth exchanges throughout the fight, with the latter suffering a notable swell in his left knee, as well. However, Oezdemir kept picking his shots perfectly and eventually secured the win via split decision.

Following the win, Oezdemir called out Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes and claimed that he is up for a rematch against the both men.