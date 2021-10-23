UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (October 23, 2021)?

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will host a stacked Fight Night card this weekend, headlined by a light heavyweight battle between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori will go down on Saturday, October 23.

Originally scheduled for middleweight, the bout was first moved to catchweight and then finally to light heavyweight at Costa's request. 'The Eraser' will be forfeiting 20 percent of his fight purse to Vettori because of the late nature of the weight change.

Both main event fighters successfully weighed in at Friday evening's official weigh-ins.

The co-main event of the night will feature Grant Dawson against Ricky Glenn in a lightweight contest.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori - Timings

Following are the UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 41 prelims will begin at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT, followed by the main card at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, October 23.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 41 prelims will begin at 6 PM BST on Saturday, October 23, followed by the main card at 9 PM BST.

India

The UFC Vegas 41 prelims will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 23. Due to the significant time difference between India and the United States, it will be Sunday, October 24, before the Indian audience can start watching the main card. The main card will get underway at 1:30 AM IST early Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori card.

Main Card

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori (light heavyweight) - Main Event

Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn (lightweight) - Co-Main Event

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyn Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Alex Caceres vs. Seung-Woo Choi (featherweight)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant (welterweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva (light heavyweight)

Preliminary Card

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Mason Jones vs. David Onama (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria Oliveira (women's strawweight)

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli (middleweight)

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert (lightweight)

Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Livinha Souza vs. Randa Markos (women's strawweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili (bantamweight)

Watch Dana White's preview of UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori below:

