UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (October 9, 2021)?

The UFC will return to their home turf in Las Vegas with an exciting Fight Night card this weekend. UFC Fight Night 194, also dubbed UFC Vegas 39, will go down at the Apex on Saturday, October 9.

The main event will feature a women's strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. No. 4-ranked Dern, who is on a four-fight win streak, will look to cement her position as a title contender with a win on Saturday.

UFC News @UFCNews "Now I think the girls are respecting my striking - or at least thinking about it a little bit more - and that opens way more opportunities for me to really let go on my jiu-jitsu.” @MackenzieDern talks her evolution as a fighter ahead of her first main event at #UFCVegas39 "Now I think the girls are respecting my striking - or at least thinking about it a little bit more - and that opens way more opportunities for me to really let go on my jiu-jitsu.”@MackenzieDern talks her evolution as a fighter ahead of her first main event at #UFCVegas39

No.6-ranked Rodriguez, meanwhile, is on a two-fight win streak herself, having clinched victories over Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson in her last two outings.

Randy Brown and Jared Gooden will lock horns in the co-main event for a welterweight contest.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - Timings

Following are the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 39 prelims will begin at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT, followed by the main card at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, October 9.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 39 prelims will begin at 6 PM BST on Saturday, October 9, followed by the main card from 9 PM BST.

India

The preliminary card will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 9, in India. Due to a significant time difference with the US, it will be Sunday, October 10, by the time the UFC Vegas 39 main card kicks off for the Indian audience. The main card will get underway at 1:30 AM IST early on Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez card.

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez (women's strawweight) - Main event

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden (welterweight) - Co-Main event

Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova (women's flyweight)

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares (bantamweight)

Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Juarez (women's strawweight)

Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)

Read about some of the under-the-radar names who will compete at UFC Vegas 39 here.

Also Read

Watch the fighters do a special promo for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez below:

UFC @ufc

⏰ Main Card 4𝙥𝙢𝑬𝑻 [ You heard 'em 🗣 Special timing for this weekend's card! ⏰ Prelims 1:30𝙥𝙢𝑬𝑻⏰ Main Card 4𝙥𝙢𝑬𝑻 [ #UFCVegas39 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ ] You heard 'em 🗣 Special timing for this weekend's card! ⏰ Prelims 1:30𝙥𝙢𝑬𝑻

⏰ Main Card 4𝙥𝙢𝑬𝑻 [ #UFCVegas39 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/ampiHkDfSF

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard