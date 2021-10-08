UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (October 9, 2021)?

The UFC will return to their home turf in Las Vegas with an exciting Fight Night card this weekend. UFC Fight Night 194, also dubbed UFC Vegas 39, will go down at the Apex on Saturday, October 9.
The main event will feature a women's strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. No. 4-ranked Dern, who is on a four-fight win streak, will look to cement her position as a title contender with a win on Saturday.
No.6-ranked Rodriguez, meanwhile, is on a two-fight win streak herself, having clinched victories over Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson in her last two outings.
Randy Brown and Jared Gooden will lock horns in the co-main event for a welterweight contest.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - Timings
Following are the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.
United States
The UFC Vegas 39 prelims will begin at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT, followed by the main card at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, October 9.
United Kingdom
The UFC Vegas 39 prelims will begin at 6 PM BST on Saturday, October 9, followed by the main card from 9 PM BST.
India
The preliminary card will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 9, in India. Due to a significant time difference with the US, it will be Sunday, October 10, by the time the UFC Vegas 39 main card kicks off for the Indian audience. The main card will get underway at 1:30 AM IST early on Sunday morning.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - Full Card
Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez card.
Main Card
Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez (women's strawweight) - Main event
Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden (welterweight) - Co-Main event
Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)
Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova (women's flyweight)
Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn (middleweight)
Preliminary Card
Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares (bantamweight)
Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)
Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)
Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Juarez (women's strawweight)
Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)
