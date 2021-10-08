5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez

The UFC hosts its 39th Fight Night at the Apex this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. The card has received some stick from fans of the sport for being somewhat light in terms of name value.

The event's headline fight sees UFC strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez clash in a fight that may well produce the next contender in the 115-pound division. However, aside from that fight, no other matchups on this card will have much impact on the future title pictures of their respective divisions.

Despite that, there are still a number of fighters on this card that are well worth a watch. A mixture of experienced veterans and rising contenders will all seek to put on a dominant performance that allows them to truly stand out from the pack.

In the following list, we break down five under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez.

#5. Charles Rosa - UFC featherweight

Charles Rosa has been a stalwart of the UFC featherweight division since 2014. The Boston native holds a record of 14-5, having defeated the likes of Justin Jaynes, Sean Soriano and Kevin Aguilar.

At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez, Rosa will take on Damon Jackson, a former LFA fighter who has amassed an impressive 18-4-1 record, including a submission victory over Mirsad Bektic in his UFC debut.

Charles Rosa is a high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. He has eight submission wins on his record, with the armbar a specialty of his. However, he has also finished opponents with a D'Arce choke, an Anaconda Choke and even a Peruvian necktie.

What makes this fight so intriguing is the fact that Rosa's opponent is also a submission specialist. This bout may well provide some exhilarating scrambles and transitions on the ground. Rosa has been competing against high-level UFC opposition for some time now, but Jackson has more fights on his resume.

