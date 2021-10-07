"He can turn your lights out with one punch"- Phil Hawes wants 'captain' Michael Chandler to win UFC 268 fight against Justin Gaethje

Phil Hawes is rooting hard for his Sandford MMA teammate Michael Chandler to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

The up-and-coming middleweight is convinced that Chandler won't just win, but he expects the former Bellator lightweight champ to do so in spectacular fashion. Speaking with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Hawes said:

"I think Chandler has got some serious KO power, you know what I mean? He can turn your lights out with one punch. And we know Gaethje gets touched up a little bit. Big fan of Gaethje, I love his mentality in the sport. But he gets touched, just like we all do. I think Michael Chandler gets him. I'm hoping Michael Chandler gets him. He's from the team, he's the captain of the team. So, to see him get the victory would really boost the morale of the team."

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Ohhhh boy. Here we go, folks. Gaethje ( @Justin_Gaethje ). Chandler ( @MikeChandlerMMA ). Verbally agreed, per sources. UFC 268 PPV. No official date or venue for that PPV just yet, but the target is Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden. Ohhhh boy. Here we go, folks. Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje). Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Verbally agreed, per sources. UFC 268 PPV. No official date or venue for that PPV just yet, but the target is Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/Z75u2nlmv2

Chandler and Gaethje are looking for redemption, with both competitors coming off losses in championship bouts. Chandler suffered a second-round TKO against Charles Oliveira at UFC 261 in his most recent outing. Meanwhile, Gaethje was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 last October.

Phil Hawes vows to make quick work of Deron Winn

Before Michael Chandler takes on Justin Gaethje next month, Phil Hawes will try to bring honor to the famed Sandford MMA gym when he squares off with Deron Winn on Saturday. 'Megatron' will make his fourth octagon appearance on the main card of UFC Fight Night 194.

With three consecutive UFC wins under his belt, Phil Hawes is confident that he will outclass Deron Winn come fight night. Hawes added:

"I don't think he's gonna have what it takes. I've faced tougher competition in the UFC, under the lights. I've faced tough wrestling before, I am a tough wrestler. The proof is in the pudding, I have a secret recipe going on and Sandford MMA got good coaches in my corner... Saturday, we get the TKO."

In addition to his upcoming fight, Hawes spoke about wanting to fight Israel Adesanya, training in Thailand, being inspired by Robbie Lawler's performance against Nick Diaz, and more.

