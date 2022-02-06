UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland was an exciting card featuring a middleweight headliner. Sean Strickland looked to climb higher up the rankings when he faced Jack Hermansson in the main event of the night.

Strickland, one of the best strikers in the division, went into the fight riding a five-fight win streak. In his last UFC outing, Strickland scored a dominant decision victory over veteran contender Uriah Hall.

Meanwhile, his opponent Hermansson came off a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan. Currently ranked No.6 in the middleweight division, Hermansson had gone 2-2 in his last four octagon outings.

The co-main event of the night featured another middleweight clash between Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. Soriano looked to get back on the win column, coming off his first professional loss against Brendan Allen. Meanwhile, Maximov, coming off a decision win over Cody Brundage in his UFC debut, looked to protect his perfect 7-0 record.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card results

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via KO - (4:10 of Round 1)

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via submission - (2:10 of Round 2)

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prelims results

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission - (1:38 of Round 3)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via KO - (0:16 of Round 1)

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO - (2:57 of Round 1)

Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt via TKO - (2:15 of Round 2)

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via submission - (1:22 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland highlights

A middleweight banger between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland served as the headliner at UFC Vegas 47. Hermansson failed to implement his wrestling and the fight started to sway in favor of Strickland as it progressed. Strickland controlled the pace and range over the course of five rounds to earn a split decision win.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas47 Agresivo comienzo en este segundo round de la estelar Agresivo comienzo en este segundo round de la estelar💥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/3czuZ2eLIk

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas47 Activo tercer round de esta pelea muy intensa Activo tercer round de esta pelea muy intensa👏 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/9v7Zn4nvVI

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @SStricklandMMA derrota a Jack Hermansson por decisión dividida y extiende su racha a seis victorias consecutivas #UFCVegas47 derrota a Jack Hermansson por decisión dividida y extiende su racha a seis victorias consecutivas 🇺🇸 @SStricklandMMA 🇺🇸 derrota a Jack Hermansson por decisión dividida y extiende su racha a seis victorias consecutivas🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/pgkwpWA3YY

The co-main event of the night featured a middleweight clash between upcoming prospects Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. Maximov repeatedly chased takedowns after being cut open by a knee early in round 1. While 'Puna' initially displayed an impressive takedown defense, Maximov started to dominate as the fight progressed. Maximov bettered his perfect record to 8-0 with a split decision win over Soriano.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round por parte de @NickMax15 #UFCVegas47 Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round por parte de @NickMax15 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/rFdFw7PTAa

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas47 Un derribo más para @NickMax15 en este round definitivo Un derribo más para @NickMax15 en este round definitivo👏 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/1nmmLIXrBO

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @NickMax15 derrota a Punahele Soriano por decisión dividida con una lucha impresionante #UFCVegas47 @NickMax15derrota a Punahele Soriano por decisión dividida con una lucha impresionante @NateDiaz209 presente 🇺🇸 @NickMax15 🇺🇸 derrota a Punahele Soriano por decisión dividida con una lucha impresionante🙌 @NateDiaz209 presente🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/7P8gTlOnkh

Surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov wanted to maintain his undefeated record when he took on fellow prospect Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Rakhmonov scored yet another highlight reel finish, dropping Carlston with a spinning back kick before pounding away for a first-round victory. 'Nomad' bettered his record to 15-0, with all of his victories coming via stoppages.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Shavkat Rakhmonov finaliza el combate de manera espectacular #UFCVegas47 SIGUE EL INVICTOShavkat Rakhmonov finaliza el combate de manera espectacular SIGUE EL INVICTO💪 Shavkat Rakhmonov finaliza el combate de manera espectacular🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/29z2pS0t8Q

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Shavkat Rakhmonov noquea con contundencia a Carlston Harris en el primer round #UFCVegas47 Shavkat Rakhmonovnoquea con contundencia a Carlston Harris en el primer round 🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov 🇰🇿 noquea con contundencia a Carlston Harris en el primer round💥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/JWsi0mC8Lb

Surging prospect Brendan Allen took on UFC veteran Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. After hurting Alvey late in the opening round, Allen went on to score a knockdown early in round 2. 'All In' immediately sunk in a rear-naked choke to score the tenth submission win of his career.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @BrendanAllenMMA derrota a Sam Alvey por la vía de sumisión después de tomar la pelea el martes #UFCVegas47 derrota a Sam Alvey por la vía de sumisión después de tomar la pelea el martes 🇺🇸 @BrendanAllenMMA 🇺🇸 derrota a Sam Alvey por la vía de sumisión después de tomar la pelea el martes👏 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/Vfe1oqnPXW

TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle took on Tresean Gore in a long awaited middleweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Battle came out as the early aggresor, clearly outpointing Gore in the opening round. Although Gore found some momentum in the later rounds, Battle did enough to earn a comfortable unanimous decision win.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas47 Se prenden las acciones en este primer round Se prenden las acciones en este primer round🚨 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/vtOy71Mk2U

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @BryanBattle10 vence a Tresean Gore por decisión unánime en una pelea cerrada #UFCVegas47 vence a Tresean Gore por decisión unánime en una pelea cerrada 🇺🇸 @BryanBattle10 🇺🇸 vence a Tresean Gore por decisión unánime en una pelea cerrada💪 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/QHimkhY1sH

Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson started off the main card action with a featherweight barnburner at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Erosa picked up a closely contested split decision victory after three rounds of high-paced violence.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @JuicyJ_Erosa vence a Steven Peterson por decisión dividida en una pelea vibrante #UFCVegas47 @JuicyJ_Erosavence a Steven Peterson por decisión dividida en una pelea vibrante 🇺🇸 @JuicyJ_Erosa 🇺🇸 vence a Steven Peterson por decisión dividida en una pelea vibrante💥💥💥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/86ccqlxLav

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim