×
Create
Notifications

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland full card results and video highlights

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland poster via Twitter @UFC
Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland poster via Twitter @UFC
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 06, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Feature

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland was an exciting card featuring a middleweight headliner. Sean Strickland looked to climb higher up the rankings when he faced Jack Hermansson in the main event of the night.

Strickland, one of the best strikers in the division, went into the fight riding a five-fight win streak. In his last UFC outing, Strickland scored a dominant decision victory over veteran contender Uriah Hall.

Meanwhile, his opponent Hermansson came off a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan. Currently ranked No.6 in the middleweight division, Hermansson had gone 2-2 in his last four octagon outings.

The co-main event of the night featured another middleweight clash between Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. Soriano looked to get back on the win column, coming off his first professional loss against Brendan Allen. Meanwhile, Maximov, coming off a decision win over Cody Brundage in his UFC debut, looked to protect his perfect 7-0 record.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card results

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via KO - (4:10 of Round 1)

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via submission - (2:10 of Round 2)

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prelims results

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission - (1:38 of Round 3)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via KO - (0:16 of Round 1)

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO - (2:57 of Round 1)

Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt via TKO - (2:15 of Round 2)

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via submission - (1:22 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland highlights

A middleweight banger between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland served as the headliner at UFC Vegas 47. Hermansson failed to implement his wrestling and the fight started to sway in favor of Strickland as it progressed. Strickland controlled the pace and range over the course of five rounds to earn a split decision win.

Intento de derribo por parte de @JackTheJokerMMA #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/CZUFTQzY0b
Agresivo comienzo en este segundo round de la estelar💥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/3czuZ2eLIk
Potente @SStricklandMMA al terminar el round👊 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/3MTCXxCcIJ
Activo tercer round de esta pelea muy intensa👏 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/9v7Zn4nvVI
La presión la aplica @JackTheJokerMMA 💪 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/evHHwFz5OK
Buscando la finalización @JackTheJokerMMA va con todo👊 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/FBY4qT3chb
🇺🇸 @SStricklandMMA 🇺🇸 derrota a Jack Hermansson por decisión dividida y extiende su racha a seis victorias consecutivas🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/pgkwpWA3YY

The co-main event of the night featured a middleweight clash between upcoming prospects Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. Maximov repeatedly chased takedowns after being cut open by a knee early in round 1. While 'Puna' initially displayed an impressive takedown defense, Maximov started to dominate as the fight progressed. Maximov bettered his perfect record to 8-0 with a split decision win over Soriano.

Gran rodillazo de @Puna185 🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/UD4FZR0Q5Y
Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round por parte de @NickMax15 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/rFdFw7PTAa
Un derribo más para @NickMax15 en este round definitivo👏 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/1nmmLIXrBO
🇺🇸 @NickMax15 🇺🇸 derrota a Punahele Soriano por decisión dividida con una lucha impresionante🙌 @NateDiaz209 presente🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/7P8gTlOnkh

Surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov wanted to maintain his undefeated record when he took on fellow prospect Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Rakhmonov scored yet another highlight reel finish, dropping Carlston with a spinning back kick before pounding away for a first-round victory. 'Nomad' bettered his record to 15-0, with all of his victories coming via stoppages.

Shavkat Rakhmonov aplica la presión temprano en la contienda #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/AtlyF7MTEb
SIGUE EL INVICTO💪 Shavkat Rakhmonov finaliza el combate de manera espectacular🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/29z2pS0t8Q
🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov 🇰🇿 noquea con contundencia a Carlston Harris en el primer round💥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/JWsi0mC8Lb

Surging prospect Brendan Allen took on UFC veteran Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. After hurting Alvey late in the opening round, Allen went on to score a knockdown early in round 2. 'All In' immediately sunk in a rear-naked choke to score the tenth submission win of his career.

Peligroso @SmileNSam en este comienzo #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/ted7aLIAgL
LO ACABA🔥 @BrendanAllenMMA consigue su décima sumisión en el segundo round🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/vVcjOAvryt
🇺🇸 @BrendanAllenMMA 🇺🇸 derrota a Sam Alvey por la vía de sumisión después de tomar la pelea el martes👏 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/Vfe1oqnPXW

TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle took on Tresean Gore in a long awaited middleweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Battle came out as the early aggresor, clearly outpointing Gore in the opening round. Although Gore found some momentum in the later rounds, Battle did enough to earn a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Se prenden las acciones en este primer round🚨 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/vtOy71Mk2U
Buenas combinaciones de @BryanBattle10 🔥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/U3EY5iC0NF
Poder descomunal por parte de @GoreTresean 🧨 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/TjTiV7kaFz
Gran derribo y control de @GoreTresean en este round definitivo #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/4fxhaiIjPl
🇺🇸 @BryanBattle10 🇺🇸 vence a Tresean Gore por decisión unánime en una pelea cerrada💪 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/QHimkhY1sH

Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson started off the main card action with a featherweight barnburner at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Erosa picked up a closely contested split decision victory after three rounds of high-paced violence.

Aplicando la presión @JuicyJ_Erosa 👊 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/4hvTyQdAOi
La derecha esta conectando en este round @8ocho08 🤛 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/1EEoNlRLxO
Una guerra en este round definitivo💯 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/FaW2tWGeW3
BOMBAZOS 💣💣💣 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/5vzXE0zOFx

Also ReadArticle Continues below

🇺🇸 @JuicyJ_Erosa 🇺🇸 vence a Steven Peterson por decisión dividida en una pelea vibrante💥💥💥 #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/86ccqlxLav

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी