UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland was an exciting card featuring a middleweight headliner. Sean Strickland looked to climb higher up the rankings when he faced Jack Hermansson in the main event of the night.
Strickland, one of the best strikers in the division, went into the fight riding a five-fight win streak. In his last UFC outing, Strickland scored a dominant decision victory over veteran contender Uriah Hall.
Meanwhile, his opponent Hermansson came off a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan. Currently ranked No.6 in the middleweight division, Hermansson had gone 2-2 in his last four octagon outings.
The co-main event of the night featured another middleweight clash between Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. Soriano looked to get back on the win column, coming off his first professional loss against Brendan Allen. Meanwhile, Maximov, coming off a decision win over Cody Brundage in his UFC debut, looked to protect his perfect 7-0 record.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card results
Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)
Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via KO - (4:10 of Round 1)
Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via submission - (2:10 of Round 2)
Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prelims results
John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission - (1:38 of Round 3)
Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via KO - (0:16 of Round 1)
Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)
Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO - (2:57 of Round 1)
Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt via TKO - (2:15 of Round 2)
Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via submission - (1:22 of Round 1)
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland highlights
A middleweight banger between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland served as the headliner at UFC Vegas 47. Hermansson failed to implement his wrestling and the fight started to sway in favor of Strickland as it progressed. Strickland controlled the pace and range over the course of five rounds to earn a split decision win.
The co-main event of the night featured a middleweight clash between upcoming prospects Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. Maximov repeatedly chased takedowns after being cut open by a knee early in round 1. While 'Puna' initially displayed an impressive takedown defense, Maximov started to dominate as the fight progressed. Maximov bettered his perfect record to 8-0 with a split decision win over Soriano.
Surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov wanted to maintain his undefeated record when he took on fellow prospect Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Rakhmonov scored yet another highlight reel finish, dropping Carlston with a spinning back kick before pounding away for a first-round victory. 'Nomad' bettered his record to 15-0, with all of his victories coming via stoppages.
Surging prospect Brendan Allen took on UFC veteran Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. After hurting Alvey late in the opening round, Allen went on to score a knockdown early in round 2. 'All In' immediately sunk in a rear-naked choke to score the tenth submission win of his career.
TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle took on Tresean Gore in a long awaited middleweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Battle came out as the early aggresor, clearly outpointing Gore in the opening round. Although Gore found some momentum in the later rounds, Battle did enough to earn a comfortable unanimous decision win.
Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson started off the main card action with a featherweight barnburner at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Erosa picked up a closely contested split decision victory after three rounds of high-paced violence.
