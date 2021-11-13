UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (November 13, 2021)?

Max Holloway is set to face Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 197. The event will take place on Saturday, November 13, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As the No.1-ranked featherweight contender, Max Holloway will be looking to follow up on his dominant win over Calvin Kattar and extend his current streak to two on Saturday, before challenging Alexander Volkanovski's reign again next year.

For Yair Rodriguez, this will be his first octagon appearance since he completed serving a 6-month suspension handed to him by USADA for a whereabouts failure.

In the co-main event of the night, Ben Rothwell will face Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - Television channels

Here are the details for watching UFC Fight Night 197 live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez prelims and main card will be available for digital streaming live exclusively on ESPN Plus in the United States. Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

The Disney Plus Bundle is a more economical option that comes at $13.99 per month. The package gives you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu together.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on the BT Sport app and website.

Contract-free and cancellable-anytime BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 only. You do not have to own BT Broadband to be able to purchase the pass.

For anyone looking for long-term options, the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages. Sky TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract as well.

India

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website, which is accessible with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

