UFC Fight Night Kansas City: When is the ceremonial weigh-ins?

UFC Fight Night Kansas City (UFC on ESPN 44) will take place on April 15, 2023 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The card is set to be headlined by the highly anticipated featherweight clash between Max Holloway and British hopeful Arnold Allen. The co-main event also sees another expected barnburner in the 145-pound division, with fan-favorite Edson Barboza taking on Billy Quarantillo in their own Fight of the Night contender.

The official weigh-ins for the card will take place tomorrow, April 14, and can be viewed live for free on the UFC's YouTube channel.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place a few hours later, which can once again be accessed via the UFC's YouTube as well as across their social media accounts. The ceremonial weigh-ins will kick off at 4 PM CT (5 PM ET & 10 PM BST) on Friday and are also free for the public to attend.

Max Holloway on a potential move to UFC's lightweight division

Despite Max Holloway's dominance at featherweight, there have been questions about his future in the division after his three losses to current champion Alexander Volkanovski. Most don't believe 'Blessed' has a chance at becoming the champion as long as the Australian reigns supreme.

Discussing his future, Holloway admitted that he was open to the idea of a move to lightweight. The Hawaiian has previously competed at 155 pounds, last losing out to Dustin Poirier for the interim belt in 2019.

During his talk with the press at the UFC Kansas City media day, 'Blessed' stated that his focus is currently on conquering the 145-pound division once again, but he is open to a move to lightweight if it works for him and his team:

"I don't know, I couldn't answer that question. I mean I would love to fight and get busy and 155 [lightweight] like I said is not that far off man. I mean I had a very competitive fight with Poirier in the rematch and he used to be top what three in the world at 155 right now so and then you know Alex did his thing against Islam. Again, style make fights."

Holloway added:

"We're proving that like, we're right there amongst the top you know so at the end of the day, I don't know bro but I am Polynesian, I'm Samoan-Hawaiian, we love food so I think gaining weight is not going to be a problem."

Catch Max Holloway's comments here (7:50):

