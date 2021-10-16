UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (October 16, 2021)?

MMA's biggest promotion will be returning this weekend for UFC Fight Night 195. A women's featherweight fight between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont will serve as the main event.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont will take place on Saturday, October 16, at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both headliners successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins.

The co-main event will feature Andrei Arlovski opposite Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight clash.

Read here for some of the top predictions for UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont and the under-the-radar names to look out for here.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont - Television channels

Here are the details for watching UFC Vegas 40 live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 40 prelims and main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

The Disney Plus Bundle is a more pocket-friendly option that comes at $13.99 per month with access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 40 prelims and main card will be available to watch live on BT Sport 1, as well as on the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom.

Contract-free and cancellable-anytime BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25. You do not have to be a BT Broadband owner to be able to purchase the pass.

The 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages if anyone is interested in long-term options. Sky TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract as well.

India

UFC Vegas 40 will be broadcast on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website, which is accessible with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

