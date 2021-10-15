5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

In what is now the established norm for non-pay-per-view events, the UFC returns to the Apex yet again this weekend. The Vegas facility will now play host to UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. This event will mark the UFC's 40th Fight Night in the arena.

The headlining fight was initially intended to see women's featherweights Holly Holm and Norma Dumont face off. However, after Holm dropped out on short notice, Aspen Ladd has stepped in, moving up in weight in what she hopes will be the start of a run to the 145-pound title.

The card's co-main event sees former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski face off against heavy-hitting Carlos Felipe. UFC veteran Jim Miller also features on the main card.

Whilst there may not be a plethora of ranked fighters on this card, there are some rising prospects who certainly have the potential to challenge for gold one day. For that reason, this card is well worth keeping an eye on.

In the following list we breakdown five fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont that fans should look out for. Honorable mentions go to Andrew Sanchez, Julian Marquez and Ariane Carnelossi.

#5. Danny 'Hot Chocolate' Roberts - UFC welterweight

The only Brit on the card is UFC welterweight Danny Roberts, who takes on Russian wrestler Ramazan Emeev. Both men are coming off wins and will no doubt be hoping to put on a performance that places them within touching distance of the top 15.

Roberts currently holds a 17-5 record, with six wins in the UFC. Amongst those six victories are stoppages against of Zelim Imadaev, Oliver Enkamp and Bobby Nash.

Roberts has an elite striking game that can certainly cause Emeev problems. He has struggled with wrestlers in the past, but if 'Hot Chocolate' truly wishes to make a run into the 170-pound rankings, a statement victory against Emeev would do wonders for his career moving forward.

Edited by Harvey Leonard