UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera | Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Saturday, April 30

Tonight, Rob Font and Marlon Vera square off in a main event that could have some future implications for the bantamweight division. The saying in MMA is that "styles make fights" and that is the case tonight.

Font is a pressure fighter who has technical boxing and fights behind a solid jab. Meanwhile, 'Chito' is an unorthodox striker who mixes in kicks to go along with his black belt level Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Below, you will find a fight preview followed by a prediction for the bout.

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera fight preview

Marlon 'Chito' Vera has 18 professional wins, with 15 of them coming by way of finish. Rob Font has seen five out of his last six fights go the distance, including two straight five-rounders. The style of both of these fighters has many sports bettors thinking that this fight will most likely go the distance as well.

Marlon Vera has a tendency to feel his opponent out and make adjustments as the fight goes along. This was evident in his last bout with UFC legend Frankie Edgar. Chito eventually caught Edgar with a vicious front kick in the final round and finished the future Hall of Famer in style.

Rob Font's last fight also saw him fight a UFC legend in Jose Aldo. The contest was highly entertaining, but it was Aldo who came away with a unanimous decision win. When looking at the statistics from the fight, Rob Font had better striking numbers than Aldo. Font landed more significant and total strikes than 'Junior', but Aldo had the bigger moments that led to his victory.

Tonight's main event fight between Marlon Vera and Rob Font is intriguing because of the implications it will have on the division. After his victory over Sean O'Malley, Vera began his rise up the rankings and now finds himself as the No.8-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. Font, ranked No.5, could begin another push at the title with a win tonight.

Prediction/Pick: Marlon "Chito" Vera ML (+105)

Rob Font has been in a few wars over the past six fights. He's taken a lot of damage and hasn't shown the ability to finish an opponent consistently.

Marlon Vera has finished his opponent in over 80% of his professional wins and rides a huge wave of momentum coming into tonight's bout. His ability to adjust on the fly and use numerous weapons displays a huge challenge for Rob Font.

Whether the fight ends up on the ground or the feet, Marlon Vera finds himself comfortable anywhere. Both these fighters are among the best in the world, and the tricky thing about betting on MMA is that everybody has a puncher's chance. We're riding with the underdog tonight because of his ability to make adjustments mid-fight and finish his opponent. His style should translate very well in a five-round main event.

