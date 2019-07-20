UFC Fight Night San Antonio: Irene Aldana talks about Raquel Pennington, lack of rest and more (EXCLUSIVE)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 16 // 20 Jul 2019, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Irene Aldana

UFC on ESPN 4 will see the fight headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos and Leon Edwards, but also fighting high up on the card is Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington.

Currently, Irene Aldana is in a 3-fight winning streak and is looking to extend that. Before her fight against Raquel Pennington, I was able to ask her a few questions.

Tune in to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch UFC on ESPN 4 Live and in action on Sunday, 21st July, at 6:30 AM.

Q. Currently, on a three-fight win streak, how important is this fight for you?

IA: It’s very important for me. I think this is a great opportunity for me to keep climbing to the top flight of the division. Obviously, Raquel is a top fighter, she’s been in the sport for a long time, and she has fought some of the greatest fighters in the division. She fought for the title recently. So, I’m looking forward to getting my fourth win.

Q. What has training been like?

IA: I didn’t rest a lot because I fought in May. I rested for a week, and I went back to training. I think that was a great thing for me because I didn’t lose any physical condition, I didn’t lose track on my training and I just keep the flow on my training, and I feel now stronger, I feel that I had more time to train, more time to observe different techniques. What’s hard was that it was tiring, but great, I enjoyed this camp.

Q. What do you think of your opponent Raquel Pennington?

IA: I think she is the most complete fighter I have ever fought. She is well-rounded in every area, she has good boxing, she is strong. She has good cage fight; she has a great wrestling, jiu-jitsu. She’s very skilled. I think she is a complete athlete, so it’s great for me.

Advertisement

Q. Given a choice to fight any fighter in UFC, past or present, whom would you want to face?

IA: Gina Carano.

Q. When you are not fighting, what do you like to do?

IA: Just spend time in my home with family, friends, with my cats. I love to stay at home playing video games; we go out to dinner some nice places.

ALSO READ: Leon Edwards on Rafael Dos Anjos, Darren Till, and more