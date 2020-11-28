UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark - Prediction, Odds, and Analysis

UFC Vegas 15 has a new main event after the initial headliner between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes had to be pulled off the card due to the latter testing positive for COVID-19.

The event, which will take place later tonight at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, will now be headlined by a five-round light-heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark.

Here's a look at the complete fight card for the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark event.

Main Card – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark (Light heavyweight)

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato (Welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter (Heavyweight)

Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo (Featherweight)

Ashlee Evans Smith vs. Norma Dumont Viana (Women's Bantamweight)

Jonathan Pierce vs. Kai Kamaka III (Featherweight)

Preliminary card – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos (Men’s bantamweight)

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich (Women’s flyweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon (Flyweight)

Luke Sanders vs. Nate Maness (Catchweight)

Analysis: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Anthony Smith will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses inside the Octagon when he fights Devin Clark on Saturday. The #6 ranked light heavyweight succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Aleksandar Rakic in August. Before that, in May, Smith endured a brutal beating in a TKO loss at the hands of fight game veteran Glover Teixeira.

However, Anthony Smith is called Lionheart for a reason, and he is known for being one of the toughest fighters in the promotion. Following his unsuccessful title challenge against Jon Jones at UFC 235, Smith claimed his career's biggest win over another title contender, Alexander Gustafsson.

Anthony Smith is a well-rounded fighter who is well known for his submission finishes. Additionally, he also possesses the ability to stand and trade with the very best inside the Octagon.

Devin Clark will face his career's toughest challenge when he takes on Anthony Smith this weekend at the APEX in Las Vegas. Clark is 6-4 in the UFC and managed to pick up back-to-back decision victories over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield in his last two appearances. In all likelihood, Smith vs. Clark will turn out to be a very close affair between two solid performers at light heavyweight.

Complete betting odds for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark (courtesy - oddsshark.com)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark - Main card

Anthony Smith (-140) vs. Devin Clark (+110)

Miguel Baeza (-200) vs Takashi Sato (+160)

Josh Parisian (-205) vs. Parker Porter (+165)

Spike Carlyle (-185) vs. Bill Algeo (+150)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (-150) vs. Norma Dumont Viana (+120)

Kai Kamaka III (-315) vs Jonathan Pearce (+245)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark - Preliminary card

Martin Day (-170) vs Anderson dos Santos (+140)

Gina Mazany (-205) vs Rachael Ostovich (+165)

Su Mudaerji (-350) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+265)

Luke Sanders (-160) vs. Nathan Maness (+130)

Prediction: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Win for Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith has taken a lot of damage throughout his career, but his last fight against Glover Teixeira was particularly damaging to his chin. Smith was subjected to vicious ground-and-pound during the fight and ended up with a broken nose, broken orbital bone, two missing teeth, and a cut under his right eye, according to reports from ESPN.

However, Smith is still as tough as they come, and Lionheart has been inside the Octagon with the very best that the promotion has to offer in the 205lbs division. Sharing Octagon time with the likes of Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, and Aleksandar Rakic gives him an edge in terms of valuable experience with premier fighters.

Therefore, Smith could very well have his way with Clark, a relatively easier opponent.

Devin Clark is an excellent grappler, but Smith is not far behind in terms of grappling, and he's a superior striker compared to his upcoming opponent. It would be a logical move to put your money on Lionheart.