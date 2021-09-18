UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (September 18, 2021)?

The UFC will return this Saturday with two exciting light heavyweight bouts after taking a hiatus last weekend.

In the main event on Saturday, September 18, UFC veteran Anthony Smith will take on rising contender Ryan Spann. The co-main event will feature Ion Cutelaba against Devin Clark.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann - Timings

Here are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

USA

The UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann prelims will begin in the US at 4 pm ET/ 1 am PT. The main card will follow at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT on Saturday, September 18.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann prelims will begin at 9 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 18. The main card will get underway at midnight.

India

Due to the time difference between India and the United States, it will be Sunday, September 19, in India before the UFC Vegas 37 card starts.The prelims will kick off for the Indian audience at 1:30 am IST, followed by the main card at 4:30 am IST on Sunday.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Vegas 37 card on Saturday night.

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann (light heavyweight) - Main event

Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark (light heavyweight) - Co-main event

Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm (women's flyweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington (women's bantamweight)

Zhu Rong vs. Brandon Jenkins (catchweight)

Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys (bantamweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar (women's flyweight)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Gustavo Lopez vs. Alateng Heili (bantamweight)

Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy (women's flyweight)

Watch Dana White's preview of the fight card below:

