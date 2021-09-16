3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

After taking a rare weekend off, the UFC returns to its Las Vegas Apex for UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann.

There's no denying that this card was put together without casual fans in mind. The main event will feature two light heavyweight contenders who aren't known to many. That aside, it should be a promising matchup between two veterans trying to make one final run at the title.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Two top finishers and tons of experience going head-to-head.



Who wins and how?



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD 🦁 Lionheart 🆚 Superman 🦸Two top finishers and tons of experience going head-to-head.Who wins and how? #UFCVegas37 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD 🦁 Lionheart 🆚 Superman 🦸



Two top finishers and tons of experience going head-to-head.



Who wins and how?



#UFCVegas37 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/C4IDEy6Vyn

Both main and preliminary cards are also filled with under-the-radar competitors. However, there are enough decent matchups that should make the event watchable. On that note, here are three fights to look forward to and two fights that will likely disappoint:

Fight to look forward to at UFC Fight Night 192: Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo

UFC Fight Night: Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo

Joaquin Buckley will look to once again capture the attention of UFC fans when he takes on Dana White's Contender Series alum Antonio Arroyo in the main card opener of UFC Fight Night 192.

In his last few fights, Buckley has proved to be a must-see act, with back-to-back highlight reel-worthy finishes at the tail end of 2020. Buckley won the UFC 'Knockout of the Year' award in 2020 for his spectacular spinning back kick KO of Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Night 179.

'New Mansa' followed up that performance with a second straight KO win, this time over Jordan Wright at UFC 255.

UFC @ufc



Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳



[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] KO of the Year! 🔓Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳 KO of the Year! 🔓



Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳



[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/1ywVZzin5U

But Buckley lost momentum, and he fumbled at the start of 2021. He suffered a devastating KO against Alessio Di Chirico in the opening frame of his main card clash in January. So the 27-year-old up-and-comer will look to get back on track when he takes on Arroyo at UFC Fight Night 192.

Meanwhile, Arroyo will look to snag his first win in the UFC after impressing in his two Contender Series bouts. The Brazilian earned a UFC contract after defeating Stephen Regman in 2019. However, his first two fights in the UFC have been disappointments thus far, as he lost back-to-back unanimous decisions.

With both young competitors hungry for a much-needed bounce-back win, this showdown should provide entertaining action to set the pace for the main card.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav