Watch: UFC president Dana White gives a standing ovation to 2 Contender Series fighters following their slugfest

The latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series saw Jack Della Maddalena and Ange Loosa blowing the roof off the UFC Apex Centre after putting on a slugfest that brought the UFC boss to his feet.

The welterweight bout between Australia's Maddalena and Switzerland's Loosa provided non-stop action from start to finish. White was so exhilarated by the action that he could not help but give the competitors a standing ovation after the barnburner.

Watch Dana White give Contender Series competitors a standing ovation:

Loosa started off the action by establishing his jab and mixing up his offense with a few low kicks. The Swiss fighter then decided to shift gears and shoot for a takedown that was well-defended by Maddalena. The battle for position led to a wild scramble that ended with the Aussie taking his opponent's back.

In round two, Maddalena started to loosen up as he pushed forward and connected with a combination of punches. Loosa retaliated with some heavy shots of his own but the momentum was slowly shifting in Maddalena's favor by then.

The high-octane pace continued in the third round with Maddalena defending his opponent's takedown attempt well to keep the fight on the feet. Both men had their moments with both successfully landing heavy blows.

With 90 seconds left in the bout, Loosa finally landed a takedown, but a defiant Maddalena continued to throw punches from his back. The pair of determined warriors traded brutal strikes as the final seconds winded down.

In the end, the Australian fighter earned the decision win (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) along with a highly-coveted UFC contract.

Dana White praises Jack Della Maddalena

UFC president Dana White was impressed with Jack Della Maddalena's performance in the Contender Series. After the fight the UFC boss was all praise for the up-and-coming welterweight.

"He's got a great chin. He's got unbelievable stamina," White said. "He's only 25-years-old, the kid is 10-2. And, you know, I guess he lost his first two fights and then has won every fight since... I expect big things from this kid."

