UFC Fight Night Tampa: Former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk shines in main event as she outclasses Michelle Waterson over five rounds

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 13 Oct 2019, 11:28 IST

Joanna 'smoked' the Karate Hottie in the main event

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk bloodied and battered 'The Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson in a swashbuckling main event encounter at UFC Fight Night 161 inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. After five gruelling rounds, Joanna picked up the victory via unanimous decision.

Jedrzejczyk looked sharp in the early exchanges as she maintained ranged and launched offense whenever she found the opportunity. Waterson tried to close the gap but Joanna would have none of it, smashing 'The Karate Hottie' with knees to the body and elbows to the head.

In the second round, Waterson managed to garner some offense of her own, launching head kicks and punches, but Joanna’s kept teeing off on Waterson's legs, inflicting serious damage.

In the third round, Jedrzejczyk kept the pressure on Waterson and started hitting her with counter shots while attempting to lock a D’Arce choke against the fence.

Waterson managed to free herself and scored a takedown, and got the former champ's back, trying to lock in the rear-naked choke. Jedrzejczyk struggled for a while before finally managing to break free and landed a flurry of punches before the round ended.

Check out this vicious front kick by Joanna.

Jedrzejczyk pursued with the relentless kicking in the fourth round and combined the same with some vicious strikes. Waterson slowed down considerably due to the damage inflicted on her legs. Jedrzejczyk scored a takedown as the round came to a close.

In the final round, Waterson was able to grab a hold of Joanna's back but Jedrzejczyk defended herself smartly, creating separation and dealing some lusty blows to Waterson body lock midway through the frame and try to slow the action, but Jedrzejczyk eventually broke free.

In the end, Jedrzejczyk thoroughly dominated her counterpart to prevail in a five-round battle, proving that she’ is one of the best female fighters in the world today. With this massive victory, Jedrzejczyk will most likely earn a crack at the UFC strawweight title against reigning champion Weili Zhang.

After the fight, in a brilliant display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Joanna and Michelle hugged it out and swapped jerseys. Check it out below.

All respect 🤜🤛



Joanna & Waterson swap jerseys backstage after #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/wQvmiORmpN — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2019

