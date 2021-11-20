UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (November 20, 2021)?

Miesha Tate is set to face Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 198 this weekend. The card will go down on Saturday, November 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The former women's bantamweight champion hopes to build on her recent Marion Reneau victory while continuing her octagon return. 'Cupcake' made it clear she aims for Amanda Nunes' belt to culminate her second UFC stint. She has also expressed her intent to fight former foe Ronda Rousey in a 'dream' trilogy fight.

Ketlen Vieira is coming off a loss to Yana Kunitskaya in her previous outing. She is 2-1 in her last three fights since recovering from a knee injury. Prior to that, 'Fenomeno' amassed four straight wins and came close to a title shot against Amanda Nunes.

In the co-main event of the night, Michael Chiesa will face Sean Brady in a welterweight battle.

Read here about the timings and full card for UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate - Television channels

Here are the details for watching UFC Fight Night 198 live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate prelims and main card are available for live streaming exclusively on ESPN Plus in the United States. Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

The Disney Plus Bundle is an option that comes at $13.99 per month and is light on the pocket. The package gives you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on the BT Sport app and website.

The contract-free and cancellable-anytime BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 only. You do not have to own BT Broadband to purchase the pass.

India

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website. The card will be accessible on the Sony LIV app with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

