UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (November 20, 2021)?

After two massively successful pay-per-view events in Abu Dhabi and New York, the UFC returned to the home turf of the Apex Arena last week. A barnburner between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez took center stage as both men left their all inside the octagon.

This weekend we will see Miesha Tate face Ketlen Vieira in her second fight since breaking out of retirement. After staying away from the octagon for nearly half a decade, 'Cupcake' made a staggering return with a TKO win over Marion Reneau in July.

The fight will go down as the main event of UFC Fight Night 198 on Saturday, November 20 at Apex Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, weltweights Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady will lock horns.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate - Timings

Here's UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate prelims will begin at 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT in the United States, followed by the main card at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT on Saturday, November 20.

United Kingdom

The prelims will begin at 8 PM GMT in the United Kingdom, followed by the main card at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, November 20.

India

Due to the significant time difference between India and the United States, it will be Sunday, November 21, before the Indian audience can start watching UFC Fight Night 198. The prelims will start at 1:30 AM IST, followed by the main card from 4:30 AM IST on Sunday.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate card this Saturday.

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate (Women's bantamweight) - Main Event

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady (Welterweight) - Co-Main Event

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang (Bantamweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos (Women's flyweight)

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez (Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz (Featherweight)

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy (Lightweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez (Women's strawweight)

Terrence McKinney vs. Fares Ziam (Lightweight)

Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng (Flyweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano (Featherweight)

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes (Women's strawweight)

Watch Dana White's preview of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate below:

