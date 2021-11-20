UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 20, 2021?

The UFC will be back at its Las Vegas home this weekend with a Fight Night card headlined by a women's bantamweight clash.

Miesha Tate is set to make her second octagon appearance since returning to mixed martial arts. The former Strikeforce and UFC women's bantamweight champion will face Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 198, also known as UFC Vegas 43 and UFC on ESPN+ 56.

UFC



🧁



A battle of BW elite awaits @MieshaTate vs @KetlenVieiraUFC goes down TOMORROW

A welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady is slated to go down in the co-main event.

UFC



vs @SeanBradyMMA



All smiles before tomorrow's high stakes showdown @MikeMav22 vs @SeanBradyMMA

The rest of the main card will feature a bantamweight matchup between Rani Yahya and Kyung Ho Kang, a women's flyweight fight between Joanne Wood and Taila Santos, and another bantamweight contest between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate

In her octagon return this past July, Miesha Tate looked like she'd never left. While appearing in prime physical form at 35 years of age to significantly improving her striking game, 'Cupcake' thoroughly impressed in her explosive third-round TKO win over Marion Reneau.

In her second stint with the UFC, Miesha Tate hopes to avenge her losses to Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, 'Cupcake' revealed it would be a 'dream come true' to complete a Ronda Rousey trilogy. She insisted she was unable to give her best performance the last time she fought 'Rowdy' due to personal instability. Tate claims she now has what it takes to beat the former icon.

Miesha Tate also believes she would be the 'sniper' to take Amanda Nunes out. However, she's in no hurry to fight yet for the title, and plans to earn her way back through the ranks.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira came hairline close to getting a title shot not long ago. With a 4-0 streak since her UFC debut, Vieira would've likely fought champion Amanda Nunes if not for the unfortunate knee injury. After a devastating KO defeat to Irene Aldana upon return, Vieira managed a decision win vs. Sijara Eubanks before dropping falling to Yana Kunitskaya.

Edited by Joshua Broom