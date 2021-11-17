"I will be the sniper to take her out" - Miesha Tate on a potential rematch against Amanda Nunes

Miesha Tate believes she will cross paths with current bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes again and will get the better of 'The Lioness'.

Speaking in an interview with Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, 'Cupcake' said she wanted to slowly build herself up again and not rush into a title shot against the Brazilian:

"Sometimes, you only get one shot and when I take that shot at Amanda, it will be the perfect timing, I'll have the perfect aim. I will be the sniper to take her out. But, I'm not going to jump the gun. You know what I mean? I'm gonna build my way into it, I'm gonna make sure I'm allowing my body the time to evolve, my mind, everything to be in that perfect form so that when I get to that title shot, you know, I'll be ready," said Miesha Tate.

Catch the full Miesha Tate interview below:

The first encounter between Miesha Tate and Nunes took place in July 2016. The two fighters headlined the UFC 200 card for the bantamweight title. The fight ended with a submission victory for the Brazilian as she finished Tate in the opening round with a rear-naked choke.

What's next for Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes?

After being out of action for nearly five years, Miesha Tate returned to the octagon earlier this year in July. She faced off against Marion Reneau in her comeback fight and finished her via TKO in the third round.

Tate will now headline UFC Vegas 43 against Ketlen Vieira, who is coming off a February loss against Yana Kunitskaya.

Nunes is scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

The fight will mark the Brazilian's sixth bantamweight title defense in the UFC. Nunes is currently riding an impressive 12-fight win streak in the promotion. Pena, on the other hand, is coming off a submission win over Sara McMann at UFC 257.

