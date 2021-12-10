UFC Fight Tonight: December 11, 2021 - Know the fighters competing at the prelims of UFC 269

UFC 269 is just around the corner and promises to be a cracker, as is the norm with the promotion's year-end PPVs.

The main event will feature two of the lightweight division's best. Champion Charles Oliveira will defend his title for the first time against Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features arguably the greatest UFC women's champion of all time, Amanda Nunes, in a bantamweight title fight against Julianna Pena.

The rest of the card isn't too shabby, featuring names like Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley.

While the main card is good enough to sign the year off with a bang, what about the late prelims?

UFC 269 prelim fighters

While the main card is no doubt interesting, the preliminary card line-up has its share of popular names, including former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and exciting heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

Let's look at the fights in detail.

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

The card will kick off with a middleweight fight between Jordan Wright (12-1) and Bruno Silva (21-6).

Wright, who burst onto the scene via Dana White's Contender Series, is coming off a victory over Jamie Pickett. 'The Beverly Hills Ninja' will look to continue his winning ways against the Brazilian Silva.

UFC @ufc



Jordan Wright just DID THAT. OH MY GOODNESS 😳Jordan Wright just DID THAT. #UFC262 OH MY GOODNESS 😳 Jordan Wright just DID THAT. #UFC262 https://t.co/diGljpgC8h

Meanwhile, 'Blindado' is eager to make his mark in the promotion, and few stages offer a bigger platform than a UFC PPV.

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

The second bout in the prelims is a heavyweight fight between Augusto Sakai (15-3-1) and fan-favourite Tai Tuivasa (12-3).

Sakai is coming off a knockout loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but is looking to step up the ladder in the heavyweight division.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Jairzinho Rozenstruik finishes Augusto Sakai with seconds to spare in the first round! 🇸🇷



#UFCVegas28 Bigi Boy with the big KO! 💥Jairzinho Rozenstruik finishes Augusto Sakai with seconds to spare in the first round! 🇸🇷 Bigi Boy with the big KO! 💥Jairzinho Rozenstruik finishes Augusto Sakai with seconds to spare in the first round! 🇸🇷#UFCVegas28 https://t.co/B6PrIEXGDO

Tai Tuivasa is back in action after his huge victory against Greg Hardy at UFC 264. Tuivasa, an enigmatic heavyweight contender with freakish power in both hands, will look to add to his knockout tally when he faces Sakai.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

The de-facto main bout of the prelims will be a bantamweight contest between Dominick 'The Dominator' Cruz (23-3) and hard-hitting Pedro Munhoz (19-6).

Munhoz will look to make a statement against the former champion and will be eager to prove that he is a potential title contender, especially after his decision loss to Jose Aldo at UFC 265.

Dominick Cruz, who came back from retirement in 2020 and lost to Henry Cejudo, needs a win if he is to make one last run at the bantamweight title. 'The Dominator' recently defeated Casey Kenny at UFC 259 via split decision.

UFC News @UFCNews



is feeling healthy and confident heading into his fight with Pedro Munhoz 🔊⬆️



Order "I picture myself being the vintage me." @DominickCruz is feeling healthy and confident heading into his fight with Pedro Munhoz 🔊⬆️Order #UFC269 here ➡️: bit.ly/3ImVK86 "I picture myself being the vintage me."@DominickCruz is feeling healthy and confident heading into his fight with Pedro Munhoz 🔊⬆️Order #UFC269 here ➡️: bit.ly/3ImVK86 https://t.co/8SoWAQBlP5

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

The preliminary card of UFC 269 will conclude with a featherweight bout between Josh Emmett (16-2) and Dan Ige (15-4).

Josh Emmett's last loss inside the octagon came against Jeremy Stephens back in 2018. Since then, 'The Fighting Falmer' has defeated Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic and Shane Burgos in his last three fights, racking up performance of the night and fight of the night in his last two contests, respectively.

Dan Ige, who was a staple in Khabib Nurmagomedov's camps when 'The Eagle' was active, will try and get on the win column against Emmett after losing to 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC Vegas 29. '50k' will look to test his toughness again as he faces one of the finest brawlers in the division in the UFC 269 prelim headliner.

UFC 269 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 11.

Watch the pre-fight press conference of UFC 269 below:

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Aziel Karthak