UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 29, 2021?

Last week, the UFC hosted an exciting card on their home turf, the APEX arena, headlined by bantamweights Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

The main event ended in a decision win for Rob Font, although it came close to a knockout win multiple times. In the co-main event, former women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza took on Yan Xiaonan and picked up a second-round TKO.

With that event wrapped up, the promotion is now on a two-week hiatus before the next card takes place, which will not be before the first weekend of June.

Following are all the UFC events that are going to take place in the coming weeks.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai - June 5, 2021

The first event that UFC will host after the two-week break is on June 6, 2021. The Fight Night will be headlined by 'Bigi Boy' Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Brazilian slugger Augusto Sakai. Also dubbed UFC Vegas 28, the event will feature Walt Harris against Marcin Tybura in the co-feature. Both fights will be at heavyweight.

UFC 263 - June 12, 2021

After the massive success of UFC 262 in May, the promotion will present yet another exciting pay-per-view card in the form of UFC 263. The action will stream live on ESPN+ on June 12, 2021, from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The event will feature two colossal title fight rematches at the top of an already stacked card.

The headliner will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defend his belt against Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their April 2018 bout. This will be Adesanya's first match since losing the first MMA fight of his career to Jan Blachowicz in March while challenging for the light heavyweight belt. Marvin Vettori, on the other hand, is coming off five consecutive wins, with his last victory coming over Kevin Holland in April.

Three 5️⃣ rounders can't come soon enough.



[ #UFC263 | June 12 on ESPN+ PPV ] pic.twitter.com/UXz5hqrmyt — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2021

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno in a rematch of their UFC 256 bout from December last year that ended in a Majority Draw. Figueiredo successfully retained his belt on that occasion.

Two of the best at 1️⃣2️⃣5️⃣lbs set to run it back.



[ #UFC263 | June 12 ] pic.twitter.com/QcFBT235kX — UFC (@ufc) May 25, 2021

In another highly-anticipated bout on the card, the returning Nate Diaz will face welterweight contender Leon Edwards in what could be a decisive bout for the next 170-lbs title challenger.

An EPIC welterweight matchup set for 5️⃣ rounds!



[ #UFC263 June 12 on ESPN+ PPV ] pic.twitter.com/xlxa6xroHk — UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige - June 19, 2021

The week after UFC 263, the promotion will host another Fight Night headlined by featherweights 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige. In the co-main, Aleksei Oleinik will face Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight contest.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov - June 26, 2021

UFC will host a potential second-in-line title contender contest for the heavyweight division on June 26, where No. 3-ranked Cyril Gane will take on No.5-ranked Alexander Volkov.

The cards are subject to change, addition, and subtraction at any point the UFC deems fit.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.