UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 2, 2021?

The UFC returns this week with another stacked Fight Night card after a massive pay-per-view last week capped off with an exceptional featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

The October 2, 2021 card of the UFC will see Thiago 'Marreta' Santos lock horns with Johnny Walker in a headlining light heavyweight clash. The event, also dubbed UFC Vegas 38 or UFC Fight Night 193, will take place at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dynamic middleweight Kevin Holland will face Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event of the night.

The rest of the main card will feature Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout against Niko Price, Misha Cirkunov in a middleweight contest against Krzysztof Jotko, Aspen Ladd in a women's bantamweight fight opposite Macy Chiasson, and Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight clash against Mike Breeden.

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

MMA veteran Thiago Santos will look to end his three-fight skid against Johnny Walker on Saturday night. He ended his previous four-fight winning streak with a narrow split decision to then-champion Jon Jones. Santos then lost two more in a row to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic, respectively.

Johnny Walker, meanwhile, will be returning after a stunning first-round KO win over Ryan Spann in September last year. With that he bounced back from consecutive losses to Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov.

He is known for his iconic celebratory worm dance and other humorous antics inside and out of the octagon. But Johnny Walker is nothing but serious about making his way up to the top of his division.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Walker told Ariel Helwani that his plan is to fight Jiri Prochazka next to push himself for a UFC title contention.

"I hope I get one of the top-three guys next, maybe Jiri Prochazka. Because Prochazka is going to be a really good test for me, to see if I'm ready for the top-five guys. If I'm ready, boom! Depending on my performance in that fight I can talk about a title shot. I come here to smash all of these guys and show that I need to be the champion, my friend," Walker told Helwani.

Listen to Johny Walker's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Also Read

Catch Dana White's preview of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker below:

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far