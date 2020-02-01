UFC fighter Diego Sanchez handed disappointing suspension for failing drug test

Diego Sanchez

Tainted supplements have become a major issue in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Former Lightweight title contender Diego Sanchez, who is currently fighting at Welterweight is now the latest fighter to fall victim to tainted supplements, according to a report by MMA Junkie.

Through their usual out-of-competition drug test on December 12th, USADA determined that Sanchez had failed the drug test. He had tested positive for ostarine and S-23, two substances that are classed as anabolic agents. They were prohibited at all times under the UFC anti-doping policy and as a result, the fighter was handed a suspension.

USADA discovered that the substances came from a contaminated supplement that did not have the substances on the label.

The Anti-Doping Agency suspended Sanchez retroactive to October 26th, the date that he was first exposed to the substance. He received a reduced sentence due to the fact that the failure of the test was because of a contaminated product.

“USADA determined that Sanchez’s exposure to these substances began on October 26, 2019, prior to the current UFC Anti-Doping Policy being announced. Although Sanchez was not using a Certified Supplement, he received a reduction to his period of ineligibility because he was able to prove that his positive test was caused by contaminated products and the very low levels detected in the products would not have enhanced his performance.”

The suspension ends on 26th January, so thankfully it does not affect his February 15th fight against Michel Pereira at UFC on ESPN+ 25.