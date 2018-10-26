UFC Fight Night 138: What time will UFC Fight Night 138 start in India and what TV it's on?

UFC Fight Night 138 is an event that will be taking place October 27, 2018, at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Artem Lobov takes on Michael Johnson will be the main event Zubaira was removed from the card following his actions during the brawl after the main event at UFC 229.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Tony Fergusson vs Anthony Pettis and Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov.

Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 138 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 138 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 138 live stream information:

UFC Fight Night 138 2018 Location:

The current card for UFC Fight Night 138 2018 includes:

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

205 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

205 lbs.: Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

145 lbs.: Artem Lobov vs. Zubayra Tukhugov

265 lbs.: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

145 lbs.: Gavin Tucker vs. Andre Soukhamthath

170 lbs.: Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

135 lbs.: Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

145 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

170 lbs.: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

155 lbs.: Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold

155 lbs.: Te Edwards vs. Don Madge

How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 138 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 28th October 2018.

Start time: UFC Fight Night begins at 7:30AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.

