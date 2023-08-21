UFC fights this weekend: Is there a card on Saturday, August 26th?

The action will return to the octagon this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie. The Fight Night event will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, August 26th.

It will be the promotion's sixth visit to the country of Singapore since UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka in June, 2022. The main card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and No.8 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung.

Holloway has lost only once in his last four fights but it was an ignominous trilogy defeat against pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. 'Blessed' remains the No.1 contender in the division but will hope to cement his place in wait for a title shot as the chances of facing 'Volk' again are slim.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie's latest loss also came against Volkanovski last year. He has had a mixed run of form with strong wins against Dan Ige and Frankie Edgar but tough losses to Brian Ortega and 'The Great'. He will hope to break into the top five in the division with a big result against the former champion.

The other confirmed fights on the main card are a light heavyweight bout between former challenger Anthony Smith and No.10 ranked Ryan Spann. Giga Chikadze will make his return to the octagon after over a year of inactivity due to injury against Alex Caceres in a featherweight bout.

Rinya Nakamura and Fernie Garcia will go head-to-head in a women's bantamweight bout. Meanwhile, No.3 ranked women's flyweight Erin Blanchfield will look for a statement result against No.4 ranked Taila Santos.

Junior Tafa will take on Parker Porter in a heavyweight bout to round off the main card fights.

UFC fights this weekend: Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan weigh up Sean O'Malley's options in 'murderer's row' division

Sean O'Malley came good on his hype and shocked the world to knock out one of the greatest bantamweight champions in Aljamain Sterling and take his belt at UFC 292.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan discussed the epic win and what next for the newly-crowned champion.

The two spoke of all the potential matchups for 'Sugar' including a rematch against Sterling or against former champ Petr Yan.

“What a division. I mean this division is just a murderer’s row," said Rogan. "It really really is. I believe Aljo’s probably going to stay in the division and try to get a rematch, but who knows, because you’ve got Merab there, who’s his teammate and ‘Chito’ Vera fighting for the title. Petr Yan lost a very close decision loss to Sean O’Malley, he’s still in the hunt. Very, very intriguing fights for the champion.”

Check out Cormier and Rogan's comments below: