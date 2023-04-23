Since partnering with the UFC, USADA has done a good job in cleaning up the sport and has caught countless fighters using illegal substances, and that seems to be the case again following the flyweight prospect's recent claims.

While many still believe some athletes will still find their way around the system, USADA has managed to catch and punish some of the biggest stars in the sport. Jon Jones is arguably the most notable, but more recently TJ Dillashaw's EPO usage as he attempted to drop to 125lbs was a big moment for the company.

In a post on social media, UFC flyweight prospect Cody Durden claimed that his proposed upcoming opponent Charles Johnson has been forced out of their scheduled clash following a visit from USADA.

"Just got word this morning that Charles got flagged from USADA for being a pu**y... I'm still fighting, stay tuned."

Former LFA flyweight champion Charles Johnson made his UFC debut against the incredibly tough Muhammad Mokaev less than a year ago. Despite coming up short, the well-rounded American is the only fighter to take the UK prodigy to a decision in the octagon.

'InnerG' put the loss behind him and earned himself a two-fight win streak, beating both Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Jimmy Flick, with the latter coming by way of TKO. In his most recent outing, despite being the favorite, the 32-year-old lost a split decision to Ode Osbourne.

Durden's claims are yet to be confirmed by the UFC or USADA, but a suspension and potential removal from the roster could be in order if Johnson is caught consuming something illegal.

Cody Durden's UFC record

Although many dislike him for his controversial comments and brash nature, Cody Durden has proven to be a problem for UFC flyweights, though that wasn't always the case when he first stepped foot in the octagon.

Coming into the promotion with an 11-2 record, the southpaw had a poor start to his career under the lights in 2020. In his debut outing, he scored a draw against Chris Gutierrez and followed that up by being on the wrong end of a flying triangle choke against Jimmy Flick.

Celebrating his first victory in the company against Aoriqileng was short-lived as he then suffered a first-round defeat to Muhammad Mokaev. With more recent wins over JP Buys and Carlos Mota, Durden finds himself riding a two-fight win streak as he aims to force his way into the top 15 at 125lbs.

