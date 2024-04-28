UFC witnessed a promotional history on Saturday in an unprecedented situation. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor announced that he is now a co-owner of BKFC.

Catch up with the top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA.

Charly Arnolt makes UFC history

Charly Arnolt, who generally handles the duties of a backstage reporter, was called upon to act as the ring announcer on Saturday during UFC Vegas 91. She had to step in when Joe Martinez succumbed to an ailment that rendered him unable to speak for a while.

It made Arnolt the first woman to serve as an announcer in the promotion's history. Martinez was back in action again when the main event fight between Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez went down.

Arnolt expressed her excitement about the opportunity on X:

"YA’LL. I AM SHAKING!! What an experience that was!!"

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor owns a portion of the BKFC

Conor McGregor is now a co-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

The Irishman announced the news during the live broadcast of KnuckleMania IV. Under the new deal, his company McGregor Sports and Entertainment becomes a part owner of BKFC, with Triller remaining the majority shareholder.

Speaking from his Dublin gastropub, The Black Forge Inn, the UFC star said:

"'The Notorious' Conor McGregor here, ladies and gentlemen. The huge announcement that I have for you today: Conor McGregor - myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it."

BKFC president David Feldman later explained during the press conference how the partnership came to be.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal host an out-of-the-box gender reveal party

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal announced that they are having a girl in the most unique manner.

The YouTuber-turned boxer-turned WWE star staged a one-on-one wrestling match between two men wearing blue and pink trunks. After a series of near-pinning moments, the wrestler in the pink trunk emerged victorious. The couple were seen sharing a long hug after the reveal.

The video was shared by an acquaintance of the pair on Instagram, which was later reshared by @FadeAwayMedia:

Expand Tweet

Fans mostly heaped praise on the ingenuity and creativity of the idea, while some pointed out that Paul, Agdal and others in the audience wearing pink was kind of a giveaway to the reveal.