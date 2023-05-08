UFC 288 was filled with memorable moments and one that stood out among the best was Matt Frevola's performance bonus-worthy knockout of Drew Dober. The 34-year-old is able to withstand a large amount of damage and keep pressing forward, which could be a factor in his loss, claims UFC legend Michael Bisping.

'Steamrolla' has been on a tear throughout the lightweight division of late and managed to pick up his biggest win to date in the octagon last time out. As he looks to ascend into the UFC rankings, the heavy-hitter took to the mic following his huge win to call for a clash against the controversial Paddy Pimblett next.

While discussing the bout on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping suggested where it may have gone wrong for Drew Dober who is usually extremely comfortable in firefights, saying:

"Matt Frevola v.s Drew Dober, what a fight. We knew that one was going to deliver... We knew somebody was going to get knocked out and that they did. Dober was a victim of his own success. Against Bobby Green, he went forward, he was getting pieced up, he was getting caught, he was getting cracked on that beautiful jawline that he has, but he was able to take it. He was happy to take a few for when he got in the pocket [and] landed one [of his own]... Because of that, he thought the same thing was gonna happen [against Frevola]."

Matt Frevola extends his winning run to three straight, each coming by way of knockout in the first round. The well-rounded brawler will now have his sights set on those ranked above him, with the title the ultimate goal for the lightweight.

Check out what Michael Bisping had to say about the clash at UFC 288 in the video below.

What did lightweight prospect Jalin Turner say about Drew Dober following UFC 288 loss?

Jalin Turner has been at odds with Drew Dober for some time and he took the chance to make his thoughts clear following UFC 288. The rangy 155er took to social media to demand fans never "talk to" him about Dober anymore. This comes after the pair were matched up by fans for a potential matchup for months.

Turner did later suggest that he expects the lovable lightweight to bounce back from the defeat and insisted that there was "no hate" from him towards his division rival.

Jalin Turner @JalinTurner Yeah don’t talk to me about Drew Dober anymore.

Respectfully. Yeah don’t talk to me about Drew Dober anymore. Respectfully.

Jalin Turner @JalinTurner 🏾

No hate on my end. Btw I believe Drew will bounce backNo hate on my end. Btw I believe Drew will bounce back 🙏🏾No hate on my end.

Poll : 0 votes