UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra feels Dominick Reyes beat Jon Jones at UFC 247

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

The raging controversy stemming from the UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes just isn't simmering down. Fans and pundits have weighed in their opinions on who won the fight and a majority of them are favouring The Devastator.

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra also spoke about Jones' successful Light Heavyweight title defence against Reyes on the latest episode of UFC's Unfiltered podcast.

Serra claimed that he just watched the fight once and according to him, Reyes could have been given the decision win over Jones. He believed that Reyes took the first three rounds and while he watched the fight, he felt that Bones needed a finish to get the win.

The former Welterweight Champion admitted that it was a close fight and backed Reyes to get his hands raised. H/t Credit: BJPenn

“This is what I thought. I only saw it once but I remember thinking that Jones needed to finish it because I remember feeling that Dominick won the first three rounds. Again, I’ve seen it once I’m gonna watch it again.”

“That’s what I remember thinking, ‘oh man he has to stop it,’ but you have to give the champion something. I mean listen, at the end of the day you score it round-to-round but he did come back. That last round he was stalking him. He doesn’t accept it, he doesn’t accept defeat. You definitely could’ve made a case. I remember thinking that he won the fight, Dominick, but it was close.”

Who do you think won the fight?