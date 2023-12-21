Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Colby Covington's antics, a popular boxer's arrest, and more.

#3. The UFC could be "hand-tied" to take action against Colby Covington, says Ariel Helwani

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani believes the UFC and Dana White have tied themselves up in a situation where they are not qualified enough to call Colby Covington out or punish him.

Speaking about Covington's recent transgressions ahead of UFC 296, where he brought up Leon Edwards' deceased father, Helwani referenced Dana White's infamous slapgate controversy that plagued the promotion earlier this year.

After White was caught on camera hitting his wife back at a New Year's Eve party, the UFC CEO apologized for his actions. However, neither the organization nor its parent company, Endeavor, released any statements on the matter. Helwani said that they set an example with their silence, and now they find themselves in a position where they cannot discipline fighters for going out of line.

Helwani said:

"The reason why the Endeavor or the UFC has to at least say something about the video of Dana White slapping his wife. At least say something. I'm not saying he should've been canceled [or] fired... that's their decision, that's their company... No one did. Endeavor didn't. UFC didn't... except for him. He sat up there and faced the music and apologized."

He continued:

"The reason why it was important to say something was because now you have told the rest of your roster that 'Hey, if you step out of line, there are no repercussions... If there are [no repercussions for me], how can I reprimand you?'"

Expand Tweet

Dana White made his sentiments clear about Covington's action, calling it a "nasty thing to do."

#2. Jermell Charlo arrested and slapped with a restraining order

Boxer Jermell Charlo was arrested on Saturday in Texas and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

As per court records obtained by ESPN, he was released after his bond was posted on Monday.

Take a look at his mugshot and booking details below:

Expand Tweet

The victim of the alleged assault was not named. However, his wife, Chyane Westbrook, filed for a temporary restraining order and a divorce on Tuesday.

Charlo was previously charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly choking his then-girlfriend. The following year, he was acquitted after a jury found him not guilty.

#1. Paige VanZant talks NSFW chat request with husband

In a recent episode of A Kicka** Love Story, Paige VanZant grilled husband Austin Vanderford about an unsolicited NSFW picture that he received over DM while he was seeing her.

"She sent you a bunch of n*des and a close-up of her face and her t*ts, and then you swiped away really fast because you were like, 'Oh sh*t, I just got caught.' ... What did you comment back to her?"

In what seemed to be a friendly back-and-forth between the couple and not really a blame game, Vanderford admitted that he thanked the sender but turned her down citing he was already with someone else:

"'Hey, I really appreciate the photos. I'm actually kind of seeing someone right now. But thank you for the pictures.'"

Take a look at their conversation below: