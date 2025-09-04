UFC icon explains Raja Jackson not getting arrested, Alex Pereira addresses angry X post, Matt Brown defends Jon Jones' GOAT status: MMA News Roundup

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently explained why he wasn't surprised about Raja Jackson not getting arrested for assaulting Syko Stu during an independent pro-wrestling event. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira addressed his angry X post toward the UFC earlier this year, and Matt Brown defended Jon Jones' GOAT status.Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News RoundupChael Sonnen on why Raja Jackson hasn't been arrested for Syko Stu incidentChael Sonnen isn't surprised about Raja Jackson not being arrested for assaulting Syko Stu at a professional wrestling event. Sonnen believes that unless Stu narrates his side of the story, Jackson is unlikely to face any real consequences.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen explained why Stu must share his statement with the police for Jackson to face charges and said:''They can't, and they won't, make an arrest until Syko Stu says that wasn't planned. Everybody on the card that night said before the match, they're going to beat the hell out of their opponent... Everyone on the card that night, pick their opponent up, threw them to the ground. The difference was they were performing. What was in their heart was different. It appeared that Raja stopped performing and started to try to injure a man.''He continued:''But when I say that's what it appears, only Stu gets to stay, the rest of us are marks. Only Syko Stu gets to say that, and he has up to 12 months. I have a feeling he might drag this on, but they're not gonna go just arrest him because they have a video of a pro wrestling match and the audience doesn't get to decide what's real and what's not...Only one person does and that's Stu. And so far he's remained silent.''Alex Pereira comes clean on fiery X post aimed at the UFC earlier this yearAlex Pereira recently addressed taking shots at the UFC via a cryptic X post in May. While Pereira previously claimed that he was hacked, it appears that wasn't the case at all.Earlier this year, Pereira sounded off on the UFC while threatening to retire in an X post after seemingly being upset at the idea of Jiri Prochazka getting a potential title shot against Magomed Ankalaev before he could rematch the reigning 205-pound champion.Explaining his state of mind during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani (via @ChampRDS on X), 'Poatan' said:&quot;A little bit was miscommunication because I kind of found out through social media. I was upset back then, that’s why I sent a Twitter, but I regretted it. I was wrong because I didn’t know the talks that [were] going on.&quot;He continued:&quot;It’s kind of a miscommunication between the camp, manager, and the UFC. It’s not UFC’s fault. 100% was a lack of communication. It was a little bit impulsive from me. I acted a little early because I didn’t talk to our manager. I saw the internet stuff, and I felt a little bit hurt because I was promised the next title shot.&quot; [via translator]UFC icon Matt Brown defends Jon Jones' GOAT status despite failed steroid testsUFC veteran Matt Brown recently explained why Jon Jones deserves to be called the 'Greatest Of All Time' despite his failed drug tests over the years. Brown opined that since Jones beat other MMA icons who were also using PEDs, his achievements shouldn't be downplayed.In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Brown pointed out that Jones was dominant against other PED-using fighters and said:''[Jones] was dominating everybody during the TRT era. Like Vitor [Belfort] at the 2000 test levels, he did it during that era. Like, we could say almost factually that he was fighting guys who were on steroids. So the fact that he did them, it's just again, I think it's just a personal opinion, like whether you want to take that into account or not in terms of accomplishments, I mean you can't say that he wasn't the best ever.&quot;He continued:&quot;I mean, it's just a difficult argument to make anything else right? But when you start getting into like who did steroids and who didn't, like it's basically all opinion at that point.''