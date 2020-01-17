UFC: Jorge Masvidal says he would pick a fight against Conor McGregor ahead of Kamaru Usman

At the UFC 246 media day, inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal certainly made his presence known and during his interaction with the MMA media, 'Gamebred' addressed a lot of interesting questions including his thoughts on a potential fight against one half of the UFC 246 main event, Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal's BMF title win

In the main event of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal faced one of Conor McGregor's arch-nemesis in the form of Nate Diaz and went on to defeat the latter via a controversial doctor stoppage in the third round of the fight.

Masvidal, who prior to the Diaz win had already knocked out Ben Askren within 5 seconds, was crowned the inaugural BMF Champion following his win over Diaz at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Masvidal willing to face Conor McGregor ahead of Kamaru Usman

While interacting with the MMA media at the UFC 246 media day, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he's willing to step into the Octagon with former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor ahead of reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

On the back off a win over Diaz, 'Gamebred' certainly will not be hesitating in squaring off against McGregor, as the former made it pretty clear that he would like to step into the Octagon with 'The Notorious One', if he beats Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is set to take place on the 18th of January, 2020 and will be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.