UFC legend who is in news for claiming his family was replaced by imposters once also said CTE is "as fake as" COVID

UFC legend B.J. Penn is in the news for claiming his family was replaced by impostors. The UFC Hall of Famer made a series of alarming claims on Instagram, asking the Hilo Police Department to investigate what he alleges was the murder and replacement of his mother and brothers.
He accused these alleged “frauds” of trying to take over his properties and pleaded for help. The disturbing posts quickly drew attention, with fans expressing concern for Penn’s mental health and pointing to possible symptoms of CTE.
It’s not the first time Penn has made headlines with wild statements. Last year, he downplayed the entire concept of CTE, claiming it was “as fake as COVID.” That comment came as a response to online speculation that his erratic behavior might stem from years of fighting inside the cage.
Responding to a fan comment on Instagram, he replied:
"What is CTE again? Did Ali have that? What about Jim Brown? Did he have that?CTE is as fake as the coronavirus."
Check out B.J. Penn's comments below:
When B.J. Penn doubled down on doubts about CTE in combat sports
B.J. Penn continues to question the legitimacy of CTE with his understanding that the condition is exaggerated or misunderstood. The UFC Hall of Famer pushed back against the idea that head trauma in sports like MMA or football directly causes long-term brain issues.
He pointed to legendary figures like Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox, downplaying the connection between their conditions and physical impacts from their careers or circumstances. Speaking in an episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, he said:
"I know [Muhammad] Ali would have had it, I mean Ali did. I mean he was in the ring so much, whatever and ended up having Parkinson's or whatever."
Check out B.J. Penn's comments below (55:00):
Regardless of the recent comments, Penn is widely regarded as a UFC icon who became a two-division champion, winning titles at lightweight and welterweight. Known for his fearless attitude and elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he was the first American to win a BJJ world title at black belt.