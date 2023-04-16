After coming up short last time out, the UFC light heavyweight has made a request to the company in hopes of fighting out the final bout of his contract in his home country of Canada.

Losing is an unfortunate part of the unrivaled sport of mixed martial arts and while some can brush it off and move onto their next fight, others are at risk of being cut by the company they compete under. After suffering yet another loss on Saturday night, Tanner Boser is walking the tightrope with his career in the balance.

Despite coming up short in four of his last five outings, 'The Bulldozer' has pleaded with the organization not to cut him but instead let him perform for those in attendance at the Rogers Arena when the promotion returns to Canada in June.

"I'm very sorry to my coaches, training partners, fans, and country. I let everybody down and I know that. I have one fight left on my contract. If the UFC chooses not to cut me, I would love for my last fight to be in Vancouver, Canada on June 10."

Tanner Boser was preparing himself for a three-round war with fellow heavy-hitter Ion Cutelaba on April 15 but was caught and finished early by the intimidating European.

A knockout win over Ovince St. Preux is the Canadian's only victory since 2020, and having lost four of his last five has put his UFC career in jeopardy. If he does manage to hang on to his job and is given the opportunity to fulfill his contract, the light heavyweight will likely be placed on the forthcoming Canada card.

UFC 289: What fights are confirmed for the event in Vancouver, Canada?

There have been a handful of exciting fights announced for the event, as the promotion returns to Canada for the first time since Justin Gaethje knocked out Donald Cerrone back in 2019.

Headlining the upcoming UFC 289 card will be the eagerly-anticipated trilogy bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, where women's bantamweight gold will be on the line.

A wild striking affair between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira will be on display. While Miranda Maverick continues her push towards a top 10 spot, and the clash featuring Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr will look to steal the show on June 10.

